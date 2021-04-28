A Year in Flavour: April is all about the blossoms

It’s April in A Year of Flavour, and the blossoms have arrived! What’s more, it’s asparagus season…
- Put everything into a blender and wiz until combined. Check for seasoning, add more if needed.
- Add more oil if a looser texture is needed. Blend again.
- Will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks in an airtight container.
- Trim trout fillets and season with salt and pepper both sides. Set aside.
- Set a saute pan over a medium-low heat, add a knob of butter and olive oil and melt. Add the Sea Kale to the pan with white wine and stock. Cover with a lid and allow to cook for 5-8 minutes depending on freshness of the sea kale. Stems should be the tender side of al dente when cooked.
- Heat a frying pan large enough to hold two fish fillets. Heat some oil in the pan, add the fish fillets and cook for 3-4 minutes skin side, flip, cook for another 3 minutes. Flip again, add a large knob of butter, allow it froth up and spoon the browned butter over the fish for one more minute. Remove from pan onto a piece of kitchen towel.
- Make your sauce. Place a frying pan over a medium heat, add butter and melt. Add shallots and gently fry until translucent, try not to brown. Add cream to shallots, stir to combine. Add lemon zest and juice, stir, and bring to a gentle simmer. Add chopped capers, season with salt and pepper. Stir, allow to thicken, remove from heat.
- Plate the sea kale then the fish. Spoon over the caper sauce, drizzle over tarragon oil and add a little trout roe.
- Into a sterilised jar, place the asparagus ribbons. Heat the vinegar, sugar, and water together until sugar dissolves. Allow to cool. Pour over the asparagus, seal, and leave for at least two hours before using.
Crab and Potato Croquettes
- Mash the potatoes, place in a bowl, add crab meat, tarragon oil, salt, and pepper.
- Take some of the mix and roll into a croquette shape. Make sure the potato mix is well compacted else the croquette won’t hold during deep frying.
- Heat oil in a deep sided frying pan. The oil must be hot.
- Roll croquette in egg, then panko until well covered. Drop the croquette into the hot oil using a slotted spoon. Cook until golden brown all over.
- Remove from the oil and drain on paper towel. Repeat until all croquettes are cooked.
- Plate
up croquettes with a salad of pickled asparagus and raw radishes thinly sliced.
- Place into a clean jam jar with a tight lid and shake until combined.
- Place carrots, seeds and Hawthorn leaves in a bowl and mix. Add the vinaigrette a little at a time, toss through until everything is coated just enough. Store vinaigrette left in the fridge.