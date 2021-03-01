Recipe: A bowl of meatballs to warm you up

ST Brigid’s Day on February 1 was the first official day of Spring, but someone needs to tell the weather this!
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
400g can chopped tomatoes
300mls beef stock
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
750g baby potatoes
100g green beans, trimmed
- Mix the beef with garlic and parsley in a bowl. Season.
- Bring mix together with hands to bind. Nip off chunks and roll into even sized balls.
- Heat oil in a pan and fry the meatballs till nicely browned all over.
- Pour over chopped tomatoes and add beef stock. Season Bring to bubbling and simmer gently for about 20 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked through and tender.
- While the meatballs are cooking, boil the potatoes in a pan of lightly salted water till just tender.
- Drain potatoes and add to the meatballs in the pan. Add the green beans and simmer for another few minutes till the beans are tender.
- Serve in warmed bowls.