Get that fishy feeling with a simple seafood feast

WITH Ash Wednesday just gone and Good Friday looming in the not too distant future, fish and seafood is once again highlighted on the menu.
350g fusilli pasta
75g butter
2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
350g raw peeled large prawns, defrosted if frozen
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Few leaves of fresh basil, torn
1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped, plus extra to finish 100g Cooleeney cheese, in chunks
- Cook pasta in boiling salted water with a splash of olive oil added until just al dente.
- Turn off heat and leave pasta to sit in the cooking water while you prepare the prawns.
- Melt a knob of butter from the amount given in a non stick pan over gentle heat. Add garlic and cook till soft but not browned.
- Add prawns and cook till beginning to turn pink. Add the remaining butter gradually over low heat as the prawns cook, stirring.
- Drain pasta, reserving liquid.
- Add drained pasta to prawns in the pan with tablespoons of pasta water one at a time, stirring.
- Add enough pasta water to make a moist but not wet sauce, melded with the butter. Bubble gently and stir as you go. It should end up with a moist and slightly sticky texture.
- Season and add herbs and Cooleeney if using and cook till cheese is slightly melted.
- Sprinkle with extra chopped parsley to serve.