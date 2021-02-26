My Weekend: Cork life is equally inspiring and relaxing

Tell us a little bit about yourself: I am from a little village from the north of Germany. I came to Ireland in 2008. Originally I came for a year to improve my English. I then went on to move to Thomastown Kilkenny where I studied at the Grennan Mill Craft School. After finishing my degree in the National College of Art and Design in Metal and Jewellery design, I moved for a year to the England and then returned to Kilkenny where I took part in the Jewellery Skill Course. A dream come true. It was such a fantastic course. When finishing in August 2019 I decided to move to Cork to build my own business because Cork has such a vibrant craft and cultural community.

I am based in Benchspace a shared Workshopspace for Craft makers, which is based in the Marina Park.

Currently I am working on my own Jewellery range which is available online through my website www.annemariereinhold.com as well as in Designworks in Cork.

I am busy creating a vegetable garden made from silver spoons representing vegetables a commission for The national Museum of Ireland, which is a very exciting project.

Apart from being being busy with work I like being outside. I love nature as that is where I find my inspiration for my work. Even though we are limited at the moment where we can travel to I think Cork has some fantastic places to go. I love the Maradyke walk for example and the Red Bridge (St. Vincent’s Bridge), or the Glucksman and it's stunning surroundings.

I will be taking part in Local Enterprise Week with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City. It will run from March 1 to March 5 with lots of free online events. Check out www.localenterprise.ie/CorkCity for more details.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

I think I miss going for a pint of Beamish at the moment. However I enjoy staying at home too. It can be lovely and cosy a specially on a grey rainy windy and cold Friday evening.

You can sit on the couch wrapped up in a blanket having a lovely glass of wine and enjoying some take away pizza or some cheese. I like quiet evenings like that.

I used to like going for a pint too, there is something lovely about going somewhere and meeting people for a drink and chats, seeing how their week has been. For me it is important to have a little variety it is nice when not all Fridays are the same. A good mixed bag.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

At weekends I love lie-ins. Definitely. Weekdays it is nice to start early and to make the most of the day. I love having a coffee in bed on the weekend. It is kind of a tradition now.

Annemarie Reinhold working on her jewellery range.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Sometimes it does depending on how busy I am. There is always something to do when you run your own business. Things like social media don’t feel like work really and I happily do them at weekends anyway.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Oh even the thought of that question sounds wonderful right now! I'd probably go to Sicily, I know it's not a city but a place I'd always wanted to go to. Or maybe I would go to somewhere in Japan. Tokyo probably. Japan has such a rich history of craft which I’d love to see. I would definitely bring my lovely partner Luke with me on that adventure.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Ireland has so many beautiful places. I love the sea so somewhere with a sea view would be lovely. I love West Cork.

There are so many amazing spots. I think I like to go to an Island such as Sherkin Island maybe.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Definitely. I love going for coffee with friends. As my family is not living in Cork but in Germany I usually catch up with them on the phone. There is also my partner's family in Kilkenny, we would visit and it's lovely seeing them.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

My hobbies are visiting galleries, going for walks, and more recently I have re-discovered lino printing.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I love to be entertained. It is so nice being invited by someone, cooks for you or plans an evening. However I like to bake so I am happy to make a cake or desert. Anything chocolate.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

I love Cork for all the food places. I do like good coffee and I guess in Cork we are really spoilt for good coffee options. My favourite place for coffee is Filter. The people are super nice and make excellent coffee! At the moment it is my highlight of the weekend going there to get a coffee.

My absolutely favourite lunch place has to be Sonnys Deli. It's on my way to the workshop and I love their coffee too but even better is their sandwiches and I adore the salad box. It never disappoints. Excellent also for a sweet treat combined with the friendliest people working there.

A special meal, I would recommend The Good Day Deli. Amazing food in such a beautiful place surrounded by nature, in the middle of the city. Another favourite of mine is Cafe Paradiso, I have been to to celebrate a special occasion.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Sunday nights are spent eating food (sometimes leftovers, sometimes something home cooked by me or my partner Luke). Probably watching a movie.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

My alarm goes off at 7:30am. Followed by a run if the weather allows.

Annemarie will be taking part in Local Enterprise Week with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City. It will run from 1st to 5th March with lots of free online events. Check out www.localenterprise.ie/CorkCity for more details.

