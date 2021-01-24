Cork woman gets glam treatment on TV makeover show

SIXTY-ONE-year-old Cork woman Ber Faul has 10 children and 12 grandchildren.

Sadly, she lost her mother last year, who she describes as her shopping buddy, her original style counsellor, and she really misses her.

So Ber, from Ballydassoon, Youghal, is an ideal candidate for the next episode of The Style Counsellors on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

According to her daughter Lauren — who nominated her for the programme in secret — Ber “always had a bit of style about her, but since her mother passed she just got into wearing the blacks, the runners”.

Ber says of herself: “I kind of got myself into a rut of wearing the same colours and same clothes.

“I’m not sure what suits me shape wise or style wise… I don’t do colour, I’ve put on a lot of weight, I find black hides a multitude, I really don’t know how to dress for my shape — and I’ve kind of lost interest.”

Ber certainly has no shortage of motivation.

In a few months’ time — pandemic permitting — her daughter is getting married.

Style counsellors Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson, are on hand to offer her support.

Suzanne’s ultimate goal is to find Ber a knockout Mother Of The Bride outfit… but first she hopes to break her devotion to black and help her become more confident in her new shape.

And while Suzanne is busy with that job, Eileen is considering what heels might best suit Ber’s outfits.

Eileen loves a heel and feels that they immediately give her a greater sense of confidence, something she hopes Ber will also embrace.

Can Suzanne and Eileen restore Ber’s mojo and prvide her with the tonic she needs?