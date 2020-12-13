TV show looks at how Ireland is leading the Covid fight

IT’S safe to say that 2020 will be remembered for one unprecedented global event… the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands have died from Covid-19, and closed or empty parks, streets and skies have become the eerie symbol of nationwide lockdowns which devasted global economies, industries and local businesses.

But Irish scientists are playing a key role in the fightback against this deadly virus.

In the final episode of the latest series of 10 Things To Know About... on RTÉ1 on Monday at 8.30pm we meet the researchers using Irish patient samples to analyse the genetic make-up of coronavirus to help minimise the spread and identify changes that may impact on treatments and vaccine development.

The programme also highlights how a world-leading team of Irish researchers are ideally positioned to examine and better understand the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on older people.

And of course, despite the current negative associations, not all viruses are bad! We meet the researchers who are working with the most abundant and deadly viruses on the planet… but using them to tackle infection and harmful bacteria in food processes.

For a different view of the virus, Reeling In The Fears, which lands on the RTÉ Player on Thursday at 9pm, takes a satirical look back at the year that was, in a desperate attempt to find the positives.

It is written by Joanne McNally and presented by Doireann Garrihy, who will take real news stories and twist them into satirical content. There will be vox pops, a family quiz, a science man with nothing positive to tell us, a zoom interview of a celeb we can’t see due to technical reasons, and a man who has found huge success on TikTok but whose motivations are suspicious.