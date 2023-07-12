Helping take fake tan stains out of bed sheets

WITH the decline of sun-tanning and sun beds, the transfer of fake tan onto bed linen, and the resultant stains, has never been a bigger problem.

With this in mind, Tidy Clean Company, under Patrick and Jack McNamee, thought long and hard about a solution. And they developed it in a new product called tan Off, which continues the history of household-care innovation in Cork.

Tan Off is specially formulated to eliminate fake tan stains from white bed linen with the help of a precision jet action applicator.

It’s the first fake tan remover for white bed linen and the first pre-wash detergent spray formulated for the removal of fake tan stains. Its proprietary blend of chemicals lift the stains off in the wash, the ingredients becoming inert and turning back to water, without using bleach.

Patrick and Jack McNamee, with their Tan Off product.

The spray head’s unique precision jet penetrates deep into even the most persistent stains.

“We had to first look at and see what is in fake tan,” said Patrick, “There are two types, one is like paint and the other has a chemical reaction with your skin, but they both can be rubbed off, So we got to work. We can use surfactants to break down the tan, and we wanted Tan Off to be designed for both instant tan and spray tans.”

Patrick McNamee is a renowned inventor when it comes to laundry, and is the man behind the product ‘Colour Catcher’.

Tan Of is his latest innovation in laundry care and it is made in Cork.

This is the solution fake tan enthusiasts have been waiting for and is presently available in selected SuperValu stores across Cork, Limerick and Waterford. It is also available from www.tidycleancompany.ie.