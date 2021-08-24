Helping you to deliver business goals

EXECUTIVE coaching is becoming a very valuable supportive tool in business, particularly for those who are in senior positions, are self-employed, have un-predictable or challenging workloads, work in stressful environments, with vulnerable clients, and for those charged with leading others.

In sport, a good coach is invaluable, likewise in business.

One of the key skills of an effective coach is that of communication; the ability to really listen, with mind and heart, and hear what is being said and not said, to ask probing and thought-provoking questions, and to be able to reframe and clarify what has been said, adding further insights, says qualified coach, Mary Cummins.

“To quote one of my clients on how it helped her — ‘For me coaching helped my confidence. It helped me look at situations more objectively and from others' perspectives. It was also a good sounding board to voice my own feelings and thoughts. Sometimes just speaking something out loud helps you get a better understanding’.”

There is a growing body of empirical research that suggests coaching reduces stress, enhances performance, develops leaders, helps people work in a more sustained way, and improves communication skills and relationships.

Employees tend to be more engaged, happier, and contribute more effectively to their team. It supports the well-being of the business or organisation and helps to build capacity and retain talent.

At a time of workplace disruption, change, and complexity, coaching has become more relevant than ever. This human connection with a professional coach certainly helps maintain wellbeing, unlock potential and support optimal performance.

Coaching is a process that enables an individual to reflect, increase self-awareness, ask for support, clarify goals, assess their own strengths and areas for development, and identify their own solutions for moving forward. It is about unlocking a persons’ potential to maximise their own performance.

The coach provides a safe, confidential, creative, and non-judgemental space, asking thought-provoking questions, and actively listening to provide insightful feedback, enabling the business executive reflect and make good decisions.

Would you like to feel more confident, be more proactive about your goals, deal with life’s challenges more effectively, perform better at work, and have an improved outlook on life in general?

Then maybe it’s time to consider bringing a coach on board?

A coaching framework ensures a structure to the sessions, and that the business person’s voice is heard loud and clear. Starting off with a vague notion of a goal, set by the client, sessions move on to assessing the ‘here and now’, having a vision of the desired destination or behavior change, planning the route, and journeying to the destination, with the coach acting as co-pilot. The coach needs to ensure a continuing focus on reaching the desired behavior change or outcome, hence new and further goals may need to be identified.

A high degree of emotional intelligence is a pre-requisite for the coach, and awareness of themselves, the client and the environment. Having a connection is key.

During a session, the coach elicits the values of the client, so that they can operate true to themselves and inform their decisions on how to behave. As the coach gets to know the client, they often identify self-limiting beliefs or negative thoughts that are holding the person back, and which need to be challenged for progress to be made. The coach can use proven coaching tools and techniques to support sessions and explore things in greater depth.

