Cork woman who recovered from a brain tumour is doing The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

CORK woman Katie Lawton often pops into the Cork Cancer Care Centre (CCCC), at 26, Paul’s Avenue, Cork, for a chat and a cuppa. It was here at this haven that Katie found solace when she was going through treatment for a mass in her brain.

“It is so good to go into the centre and meet somebody there and have a laugh and a giggle. It makes my day, and it lightens things,” she says.

Katie received so much wonderful care from the CCCC that she is stepping out on September 17, doing The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of the centre.

“When I first went to the centre, I met Linda Goggin James, who was brilliant,” says Katie.

“She was so good, she knew what therapists I needed and what supports I needed. She was genuinely fantastic.”

Katie Lawton. Picture: Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

Life was going swimmingly and ticking along nicely for Katie prior to July, 2017, when she suffered a seizure. She was diagnosed with mass on her brain when she was 28.

“I was working full-time at the swimming pool in Fermoy and life was good,” says Katie.

When I was diagnosed, I underwent surgery in CUH to remove some of the tumour. Not all of it could be removed because it was too close to the speech centre.

Was Katie shocked when all this happened?

“I was really shocked,” says Katie.

“I never thought in a million years that I had anything so serious. I often got headaches, but then everyone gets a headache.

“I didn’t seem to suffer headaches any worse than anyone else. I’d take two Panadol, have a nap, and that usually sorted it out.”

Emmet, Katie’s partner, helped sort her out when she suffered the seizure.

“He is great,” says Katie. “When I had the seizure at home, he didn’t panic. He called the ambulance and the hospital.”

Donna McCarthy, Michelle Feeny, Katie Lawton and Sinead Dolan who are doing The Echo Women's Mini Marathon. Picture: Chani Anderson

The medics moved fast.

“I had cancer treatment as a precaution, radiotherapy to blast what was left of the tumour,” says Katie. “And to kill off the cancer cells that were there.

It didn’t do the trick and I had 34 sessions of radiotherapy and then more. The doctors were worried about my optic nerve and eventually cut the treatment short.

Did the amount of treatment affect Katie?

“I was very lucky. With all the treatment I had, I suffered no adverse effects. I know people who were violently ill, but I wasn’t one of them. I took chemotherapy treatment in tablet form at home. Emmet was my wing man and he helped me through it all. I finished my treatment in October/November, 2017.”

Katie has a good attitude and a good outlook.

“There is no fear of me. I have yearly MRIs. I see my oncologist every year and all is OK so far. Everything has been fine.”

Katie had a lot of people in her corner.

“My mum and my sister came to the Cork Cancer Care Centre with me,” she says.

I used the centre’s counselling services a lot. You go through a lot of what-ifs, then you get settled and it’s all fine.

But it can be an emotional time.

“I do remember having a consultation with the consultant in CUH and I broke down,” says Katie.

“I felt like I had been through the mill. The counselling at CCCC consoled me a lot and it got me over the hump. I was given all the tools to deal with having a bad day. I didn’t want to make a bigger deal out of the situation, and I wanted to get back to work.”

Somebody else made an appearance to boost her feelgood factor.

“Baby Sean is 10 months old,” says Katie.

He’s a popular chap.

I bring him as a visitor to the centre to meet the girls where he is the star of the show. They are falling all over him!

Sean is a happy chappy.

“The same as his dad!” says Katie.

The Cork Cancer Care Centre means a lot to Katie and her family.

“There’s not a lot of fundraising done for the centre,” she says.

“I got so much out of it, it is time for me to give back. I’m at a stage now where I can do that. I don’t use the centre as much now that I am better; but I always know there is someone at the end of the phone if I need them. Everyone at the centre was fantastic to me. Giving back to them will make me happy.”

Katie will be accompanied by her happy chappy doing the mini marathon.

“Yes, I walk with Sean in the buggy most days,” says Katie. We live in Fermoy and like walking down the town. We go out every day when the weather allows.

“My friend Sinead is also doing the mini marathon with me and she is also raising funds for the centre.”

Is it the first time Katie is taking part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon?

“I did the mini marathon some years ago when I was a teenager for special friends,” she says.

“I am really looking forward to it this time round.”

Katie is grateful to have her full health to take part in the popular annual event that raises much needed funds for many deserving charities.

“Things went in my favour,” she says.

“Emmet knew what to do when I had the seizure. He wasted no time.

I received the best care in CUH, the surgical and oncology teams were fantastic.

“I remember when I went to meet the surgeon prior to surgery, my mum came with me. She asked all the questions! A two-week stay in hospital was on the cards, but I only spent three nights there. I was awake for the Craniometry while the speech and language therapist talked me through the procedure. There were some gory details!”

Katie Lawton.

Katie, a healthy 34, doesn’t sweat the small stuff.

“You must learn to relax, otherwise it could get on top of you,” she says.

“I have a totally different perspective on life now for the better.”

Cork Cancer Care Centre provides Counselling, Psychotherapy, Holistic treatments, Wig and Scarf bank. Group Activities Meditation Videos. For more details contact 021-4949090 or email Corkcancercarecentre@gmail.com

CEO Linda Goggin James says: “Our group is all about fun and a fighting spirit. Together, we can support each other, remain positive and, most of all, keep smiling.”

MINI MARATHON

There is still time to sign up to The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon, which takes place on September 17. The event this year has a different route, a shorter distance, of 5km, and starts at a different time - noon, at Kennedy Quay. To register see echolive.ie/minimarathon