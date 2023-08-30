Cork Dragons celebrate their 10th anniversary

LEESIDE will be buzzing with activity and the beat of the drums on September 2 at 11am when Dragons from all over the country set the quays alight.

“The Cork Rebel Regatta is a fun event where we invite dragonboat paddlers from all over Ireland to compete on the River Lee and show off our beautiful city,” says Caroline Warren, from Bandon, who overcame both breast cancer and leukaemia.

“The Cork Dragons was set up to support those going through cancer treatment and their family and friends, where we sit shoulder to shoulder in the dragon boats, supporting each other and showing that there is fun, health and happiness after a cancer diagnosis.”

Members of the one of the Cork Dragons paddling teams in training for the upcoming Rebel Regatta. Picture: David Keane

Caroline, who is a mother of two, doesn’t believe in wasting precious time.

“You can waste your whole life thinking about cancer,” she says. “Then you waste your whole life.

“I can’t find a cure for cancer, but I can fight back and give cancer two fingers.

For us dragons, it is all about positivity, camaraderie and having fun.

The Cork Dragons taking part in the Rebel Regatta are also celebrating their 10th birthday.

“Having spent over a decade paddling on the River Lee, we have been through a lot together and are proud to support each other in good times and bad, and show that new friends, great adventures and a healthier lifestyle are all possible after a cancer diagnosis.”

Members of the Cork Dragons paddling team, Tracey Nugent, Mary O'Callaghan and Janet Mullins.

Fellow Cork Dragon, Fiona Sandes, joined the Dragons in 2020.

“I am originally from Dublin but have been living in Cork for about 25 years, (although I’ll always be the Dub on the Rebels Boat)”, says Fiona.

“I joined Cork Dragons just before lockdown in 2020. I heard about the Dragons, a team for breast cancer survivors, through ARC House for Cancer Support and my amazing oncologist, Professor Seamus O’Reilly in the CUH.”

Fiona, like every one of the approximate 3,000 women in Ireland diagnosed with breast cancer annually, was devastated when she received the diagnosis.

I was diagnosed in May, 2018, and it literally both devastated and changed my life as I knew it.

Fiona’s life was never the same again.

“This was now my ‘new normal’, a phrase I came to hate. Cork Dragons were to be my support group following on from treatment; three surgeries, 16 sessions of aggressive chemotherapy, and 20 sessions of daily radiotherapy. Little did I know that I would find a fellowship in a club no one wanted to meet the criteria to be a part of. But now I don’t want to leave!”

One of the Cork Dragons paddling teams in training for the upcoming Rebel Regatta. Picture: David Keane

There is no quick fix after a cancer journey.

“Everyone expects you to be ‘fixed’ after your medical treatment,” says Fiona.

“But the emotional and life-altering changes are only kicking in.”

Cancer does serious damage.

“It steals your confidence, your strength, the ‘old you’,” says Fiona.

“Having been wrapped up in a roller-coaster of medical services, when they are finished it is like the safety net is taken away from you and you are on your own.

Aftercare is greatly under-resourced, and without the camaraderie of the Cork Dragons, I would not have found such tremendous support and advice in the nightmare that a breast cancer diagnosis brings.

Fiona has reaped the benefits of being a Dragon.

“I find the exercise involved in paddling is both invigorating and calming,” she says.

“It’s a sign of wellness and strength for me, and if you’re not well enough to paddle on a day, that’s OK too -you always have the company of someone else to chat to you over a cup of tea.”

The Cork Dragons are Fiona’s lifeline - they offered her a new, positive way of life.

Adele Flynn, Lucia Fitzell and Yvonne Williamson.

“Cork Dragons - what a unique way this support group is run; on the water paddling, chatting travelling, meeting new friends in other clubs where you slot right in! It is like having a support group wherever you go!” says Fiona. “You can literally stick a pin in a map, rock up to a club, and be welcomed like you’ve met before, and go out for a paddle on new waters. I feel I am part of the coolest support group ever. It is pretty amazing given the criteria for becoming involved in the first place!”

How does Fiona feel now?

“It sounds like a cliché, but I feel like a survivor now,” says Fiona.

“I am proud to have gotten through what I have been through and am still going through with permanent on-going health issues, and still manage to be an active member of the club.”

What does the club stand for?

“The club stands for support, adventure, physical activity, friendship and fun; the list is ongoing.”

There is always a positive out of a negative.

“Something so good has come out of something so horrible,” says Fiona, who is looking forward to the Rebel Regatta.

“The upcoming Rebel Regatta is about standing proud and united as a club,” says Fiona.

Being proud to show off our club, our members, our river.

Even as a Dub?

Mark O'Connor and Caroline Warren.

Fiona laughs.

“Even as a Dub! Our support network is fantastic. This is my first Rebel Regatta, and I am so looking forward to welcoming all the other dragon boat clubs from different counties all over Ireland to Cork. To catch up with friends I have met through other regattas, for a day of some competitive paddling and lots of laughter!”

It promises to be a great day.

“A day where everyone will cheer the other teams and genuinely mean it.”

The spoils are waiting to be had.

“Participation in the Regatta is our medal,” says Fiona. “It is our badge of honour. I am also honoured to be part of the Remembrance Ceremony, remembering both old club members who have passed away and family and friends who have passed away from cancer.”

There is more to celebrate.

“I am proud to show off our ‘club house’, to other Dragon clubs,” says Fiona.

“Without Tequila Jacks, we would literally have nowhere to meet, to chat, to store equipment, to be what we are today. Sean, Ryan and all the staff are always so kind and welcoming to us, and their generosity to us as a club cannot be under-estimated or truly ever repaid.”

There are more people on-board supporting Cork Dragons.

“We also rock up in trendy dry robes sponsored by Cully and Sully, and unless Cork weather obliges on the day with some sun, we will all be wearing these on the day!”

Cork Dragons breathed fire into Marie O’Shea’s life. She became one of the crew.

“They helped me get my life back,” says Marie, who is a founder member, from Turners Cross.

“Life was tough after my breast cancer diagnosis in 2010. I had fabulous support from my husband, sons and friends. ARC House was amazing and Cúnamh in the Bons.

“ARC House told me about the Dragon boat, I always liked the water and found it exhilarating. I thought I’d try it.

“I loved it the minute I stepped into the boat. I found myself laughing out loud with people I didn’t really know. I didn’t think I’d make new friends for life. I got my mojo back.”

Members Lydia Forde and Mark O'Connor.

The Cork Dragons provided a new beginning for Marie, aged 65.

“My mother died of cancer. I looked at cancer as the end, not as a beginning. I wouldn’t have what I have today without cancer. It is the silver lining, and the shining light is the Cork Dragons.”

Is Marie looking forward to the Rebel Regatta?

It is like the Olympics for breast cancer survivors!

Dragon Boating is a team paddling sport open to both men and women where the normal crew is 20 paddlers in pairs facing the bow of the boat, one helm steering and one drummer at the bow facing the paddlers. Paddlers follow the beat of the drum.

Cork Dragons was established in 2012. The Dragons welcome male and female members, no experience necessary. They train every Tuesday night on the River Lee in Cork city centre from April to October.