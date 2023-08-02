Trio get creative with food for Cork on a Fork

CORK on a Fork returns for a second year from August 16 to 20, with almost 100 events celebrating Cork’s dining and nightlife, and the incredible food produced across the county.

Whether you want to taste your way through the city on a food trail, take part in unique culinary experiences at a pop-up event, learn a new skill at a talk or workshop, enjoy live entertainment at a street event, or feast on the finest local food, there will be plenty to see, do and devour.

Three very different and visionary women stood out for me on the schedule. Shauna Doyle is recreating a festival vibe with friendship, food and sustainability at its core. Orla McAndrew shows how Zero Waste food is not only easy, but delicious too. And Deirdre Doyle, of The Cool Food School, entertains children with her sensory cooking workshops.

Shauna Doyle – Leeside’s Answer to Coachella, Corkchella Picnic at Gabriel House Organic Garden,

Saturday 19 August, 2pm.

Where: Gabrielle House, Summerhill North, St Lukes. €35pp. Book via Eventbrite. Over 21s only.

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer, content creator and TikTok star, Shauna Doyle, loves nothing more than to hang out in festivals, living the good life, and embracing her love of little grab-and-go nibbles of deliciousness.

In this increasingly digitally connected world, Shauna says young adults in their mid-20s find it increasingly difficult to make and keep friends. Her vision for a Cork take on the world-famous Coachella festival, Corkchella, is to provide a holistic space in a setting that embraces nature and a sustainability ethos with great food, music and a place where people can connect through friendship.

“I’m known as the festival queen,” says Shauna, who admits to spending most of the month of June in a field somewhere, camping out and immersing herself in festival life.

Increasingly, through her fashion and beauty content creation, she is becoming more aware of the need for sustainability, and at Corkchella will lead demos in applying eco-friendly-festival glitter as well as how to make festival life more sustainably-minded.

Shauna Doyle, fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer and content creator, who is hosting Corkchella at Gabriel House, St Lukes.

Corkchella takes place at Gabriel House in St Lukes, with its fabulous views over Cork city and gorgeous rural gardens that are a haven for wildlife and biodiversity.

It’s an ethos very much at the heart of the space, particularly as the venue has created an organic kitchen garden.

Many of the goodies from the garden will feature in the gourmet picnic which guests will enjoy during the afternoon-long event.

Staff at Gabriel House will be on hand to guide guests around the organic garden, answering questions and sharing their passion for nature while sipping a refreshing summer cocktail, sponsored by Kinsale Gin.

Shauna worked closely with Gabriel House’s Chef Martin to create a menu for the picnic that fitted with her ‘Corkchella’ vision.

“The picnic will feature bite-sized nibbles sourced from high-quality ingredients made by the chef, easy to eat and really representing summer.

“There will be something for everyone, no matter if you’re vegetarian (like me), vegan or gluten free.

“This is going to be a classic blanket picnic out on the lawn, enjoying the views and garden while the DJ works the decks!”

Guests can expect lots of fresh leafy salads, sauces and dips, cheeses, breads, hummus, and little burrito-style wraps. Shauna has worked with the chef team to create a selection that, as well as tasting delicious, is aesthetically suited to her followers, who will no doubt want to capture and share as much of their experience on their socials as possible.

“I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Gabriel House on this event,” Shauna says. “It’s going to be super-social; I hope people will dress up for it, and I’m encouraging people to come on their own and be open to connect with other people for a great afternoon out. It’s going to be a really wholesome vibe – just food, friendship, festivals and sustainability.”

Shauna says when she’s not curating her own events, she likes heading out into the city to places that serve up great sharing boards.

“I like Moody, Aye and Cask, places that do really great tapas and sharing boards. I like to have a lot of choice and eat a little of everything!”

Other than Corkchella, Shauna is looking forward to attending the Fashion Brunch at Sketch MC’d by Daily Diva Diary’s Helen Queally, and curated by Vivienne McCarthy, taking place on Sunday, 1-4pm. www.instagram.com/shaunadoyle.

Orla McAndrew – Queen of Zero Waste. Zero Waste Cookery Demo, Friday, August 18, 12-2pm, and Saturday 19, August 19, 2-4pm.

Where: Outside the English Market on Grande Parade. FREE. No booking required.

One of the county’s top caterers is a passionate advocate for zero food waste and keenly shares her hints, tips and insights for daily success in reducing waste by finding creative ways to repurpose would-be waste into tasty new bites.

“I’m passionate about reducing food waste and the overwhelm that goes with it,” says Orla. “I’m dedicated to be looking at food in a new light, seeking out opportunities to create and experiment with what might otherwise be considered waste.

“I’m acutely aware of the pressures imposed upon us through living in a consumer-driven society, where everything from food to clothes to furniture is thought of as disposable. I’m a luddite, and wish for simpler times when raw materials were respected and appreciated.”

Orla McAndrew, who is hosting a Zero Waste Cookery Demo.

Orla says this comes from a deep respect for the work that goes into growing and producing food in the first place.

“My aim is to maximise the potential for all that effort to be enjoyed,” she explains.

With that in mind, Orla has concocted a delicious-sounding menu of picnic-style bites, all created from leftover bits of food.

“I’ll be focusing on how to use up odds and ends to create something uber-delicious from leftover cheese and charcuterie. I’ll also be turning off-cuts of fish into a pate, stale bread into panzanella salad and tired veggies into a roasted veggie hummus.”

If anyone can show us how tasty food waste can be, Orla is our woman in the know! www.omcatering.ie

Deirdre Doyle – Creating Veg-Loving Kids. Sensory Cooking Classes with The Cool Food School, Friday, August 18, 10.30am (3-7yrs), 12pm (3-7yrs), 2.30pm (7+ years)

Where: St Peter’s Cork, North Main Street. €15pp. Book via Eventbrite.

Deirdre Doyle is the founder of The Cool Food School and author of best-selling children’s cookery book, Chop, Chop, Yum. In her work as a food educator, she is passionate about empowering children to make good food choices.

Working with pre-school children right up to transition year age students, she has found the sweet spot where food education, fun and life skills blend.

“The Cool Food School is all about making food fun for kids,” explains Deirdre.

“But underlying that is a more serious message about getting kids to eat more vegetables, because they don’t eat enough, and that is leading to an obesity epidemic in our children.” The Sensory Cooking Classes that Deirdre will host during Cork on a Fork Food Festival are about getting children to engage the senses in their interactions with food.

From smelling to chopping to dancing to tasting, children will gain much from these engaging cooking classes.

“Often, when we hear chefs talking about senses, they are talking about just taste or how something looks on a plate,” says Deirdre, “but it is so important when we eat that we engage all of the senses to really appreciate what we are eating.

“Something as simple as using our sense of smell: if something smells good, it’s going to taste good, but if something smells bad it could be a warning to us not to eat it.

“Using touch and texture, we can tell if a vegetable is soft or hard and whether it’s fresh or out of date. The look of something is important, but if we close our eyes and use our sense of touch, would we still know what we were feeling without looking at it?” A children’s imagination is a playground of the fantastical. Deirdre taps into that, sometimes pretending she is an alien and doesn’t know what an apple is, encouraging children to really think about the apple, what it looks like, smells and tastes like, and what it feels like in their hands.

She also uses this sensory approach to introduce ideas of diversity in food. Take tomatoes, for example.

“I want to get kids away from this idea that everything must be perfect and uniform all the time; to expand their minds about shapes and colours. One of the best foods to do this with is tomatoes,” she explains.

“Tomatoes comes in all shapes and sizes: yellow, orange, green, brown as well as red. Sometimes they have ridges and look a bit like pumpkins. They all smell like tomatoes and taste like tomatoes, but they all look very different.” Irish grown tomatoes will be in their high season by August, and Deirdre will be using them in the workshop where children will learn how to make tasty tomato bruschetta.

“The children make everything themselves because that’s how they best learn. I heard recently that children learn 10% by hearing, 20% by reading and 70% by doing. They will touch, feel, smell and taste each ingredient we use to make the bruschetta. They’ll smell the garlic, smell the bread, then smell the bread after it’s been rubbed with the garlic, and be encouraged to think how the garlic has changed the flavour of the bread.

“I want children to be excited about food because we all eat three times a day and I want to share how endlessly fascinating and exciting food can be. Kids must learn to read and write, but they must learn to cook as well – it’s such an important life skill.” Although The Cool Food School can be a learning hub for children of all ages, Deirdre is particularly fond of working with pre-school age children from three to five years old because this is when fussy eating can kick in.

“The workshops really resonate with children that age,” she says, “and they are so open to new experiences. If we can expose children to ways to make healthier food choices from a young age, the more time there is to embed that way of thinking.” Can’t make the workshop? Access Deirdre’s Food Fun For Kids online video classes from her website. www.thecoolfoodschool.ie For the full Cork on a Fork line up, see https://www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-on-a-fork-fest/ or follow them on social media.