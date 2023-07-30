Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 07:30

To shave - or not to shave - your armpits... that is the question

Bold or bare, these women are doing things their way with their body hair, writes IMY BRIGHTY POTTS
To shave - or not to shave - your armpits... that is the question

Body-positive content creator and LGBTQ+ activist, Katie Budenberg

Imy Brighty-Potts

BODY hair might be a concern in the summer, as you strip down to a bikini or bask on the beach.

But, as new research from Dove reveals 62% of us feel insecure about our underarms, here’s why these three women are choosing to grow out or whip off their armpit hair, defying the weight of societal expectation.

Content creator and author,

Megan Crabbe

What are you doing with your armpit hair this summer?

“I won’t be shaving my armpits this summer. I spent so many years shaving my underarm hair on auto-pilot – every shower from the age of 11 onwards came with a shave. I realised there was this part of my body that grows naturally.

Letting my underarms grow is another small way of reclaiming my body in the face of misogynistic beauty standards,” says content creator and Dove ambassador Crabbe.

What do you think society expects?

Author Megan Crabbe.
Author Megan Crabbe.

“People expect women’s underarms to be smooth, hairless, and bright – that’s all we’ve seen for so long in advertising and media. I remember seeing so many magazine covers of slim white women with their arms up and barely an indent where their armpit should be, let alone any sign of hair or discolouration.

“If I’m in feminist or queer company, I know there will be less judgement, because those spaces are more understanding of bodily autonomy and letting go of societal expectations. ”

How do you see your summer body?

“I embrace seeing my body from all angles, in all forms, in any season, but it’s taken me a long time to get here.

“These days, I can see an image of myself in a bikini with visible cellulite, a stomach that isn’t flat and underarm hair flourishing and think, ‘Hey, that’s cute!’

“This particular body represents all of the battles I’ve fought – against diet culture, against anorexia, against beauty standards – and won.”

Make-up Artist Shahira Allen.
Make-up Artist Shahira Allen.

Content creator and makeup artist,

Shahira Allen

What are you doing with your armpit hair this summer?

“This summer, I will be doing whatever the mood calls for with my armpits! Sometimes, I let the hair grow and other times, I like it smooth and clean-shaven. Either way, it will be my choice and I’ll make sure I feel confident and fabulous about my underarms this summer,” the creator explains.

What do you think society expects?

“A long time ago, society elevated women’s insecurities and made us believe no body hair on a woman is the way to be feminine. I think society expects me to spend money ‘maintaining my body’ in the most unrealistic way possible,” she says.

How do you see your summer body?

“I’m still learning to see my body in my 30s and it’s been a long journey. Some days, I love what I see and other days, I struggle with a roll, lump or bump.

“I deserve to soak up the sun and be happy, and I know there’s a young person out there who needs to see people like me being happy and thriving in our natural bodies.”

Body-positive content creator and LGBTQ+ activist, Katie Budenberg

What are you doing with your armpit hair this summer?

“I will be doing whatever I fancy on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes, I enjoy the feeling of smooth armpits and sometimes I think I look cool with bushes under each pit. I have been tempted to dye my armpits with the lesbian flag for Pride Month,” Budenberg laughs.

What do you think society expects?

“Society would rather not see me at all, and if they have to lay eyes on me, then I must be hairless from the eyebrows down – like a newborn baby, even though I’m a 25-year-old woman.

“Women are constantly made to feel like they have to be small, weak and hairless, and I refuse to satisfy this anymore; I will take up space, be unapologetically me, and hairy if I want to be,” she says.

How do you see your summer body?

“My summer body is ready to go. It’s Fed-Girl-Summer this year, where we satisfy our hunger cues, don’t worry about looking bloated and no longer feel the need to suck in our stomachs. I will never let cellulite, body hair or insecurities dictate whether I have a fun time or not again.”

I will never let cellulite, body hair or insecurities dictate whether I have a fun time or not again.

Read More

Davina McCall on why female friendships are important in midlife

More in this section

Gorran Haven near Mevagissey Cornwall in colourful hdr Looking for a great family holiday destination? Cornwall fits the bill
My dancing career has taken me all over the world My dancing career has taken me all over the world
Cork has so much female talent, says award-winning businesswoman Cork has so much female talent, says award-winning businesswoman
<p>Denise's mum Nuala with daughters Sinead and Melissa as they get set to support Denise and the Irish women's team taking part in the World Cup in Australia. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

'We can't travel from Cork to Australia so we're making the celebration big here...'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more