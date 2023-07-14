LEAVING her family behind in her native India, was a significant step for Ambika Fauzdar, but one that’s paid off for the determined young woman.

Ambika started her career as an IT programmer in India, and later switched to IT services.

Describing herself as a passionate individual with a ‘fondness for progression,’ early in her career she made the radical move to UCC, to pursue a Masters in BIS.

After graduation, she started working with Depuy Synthes in a graduate programme, and now has a lead role in the global supply chain of the organisation.

She’s not one to hang around! All things combined, it’s not surprising that judges found her a worthy winner of the Employee Rising Star category in this year’s Network Cork Businesswomen of the Year awards.

Ambika admits leaving her family behind was a daunting decision – but they were the very ones who encouraged her to follow her dreams and move here.

My family is my biggest support and the source of my energy.

"That’s my parents who live in the biggest Indian state, Rajasthan; my older sister, brother-in-law, and my two beautiful nieces who are based in the UK.

“I was very lucky to share the house and grow up in the presence of my grandparents, receiving all their gracious advice and eternal love helped me learn a lot and creating an invaluable bond with them.

“But I’ve always been told to be brave and bold and pursue my dreams. It was my fondness for progression and my family’s encouragement and unconditional love that helped me to pursue my dreams and relocate,” she said.

When she came here in 2018, the plan was to stay for two years, but she said ‘Cork had different plans for me’. And by ‘taking baby steps’, she got the role she dreamed off when she first came to Ireland.

As a Global Supply Chain Planning Business Lead within Depuy Synthes, she’s responsible for planning and managing Depuy’s Implants inventory (hips, knees, and shoulders) from two major distribution centres (US and Belgium).

And over the last three years, she has successfully designed, developed, and maintained innovative data solutions as strategic business solutions.

Ambika is focused on upskilling herself and keeping ahead in her role. It was that mentality that saw her join Network Cork, where she’s a corporate liaison officer.

“My intention to join Network Cork was to grow in a safe environment. I took it as part of my personal growth, mainly, dealing with people and giving back to the society I’m part off.

I knew it is a group of confident, professional, and enthusiastic women with an aim to succeed against the odds.

“I wanted to learn from these women, be part of them and give back by supporting them.”

Personally, and professionally, she said, the committee has helped her make connections.

“The network has helped me boost my confidence, and believe in my own leadership skills,” said Ambika.

She said she’s grateful for the win and enjoyed the recognition it has bought.

“My family were also delighted and very proud of me, especially my five- and eight-year-old nieces! None of it would be possible without the unconditional support of my family and of the support of my Depuy Synthes mentors and the trust they have shown in me throughout my tenure.

“Konstantina Stefanidou introduced me to the Network Cork, she challenged me to connect and to grow further, and my manager, Tommy Brett has supported my career and development within Depuy Synthes and I am sincerely thankful for this support.”

Living in Victoria Cross, she feels really settled in Cork.

“I love that Cork is surrounded by natural beauty, and that it is very safe for everyone, especially women, which is the biggest plus for me, and for my family’s peace of mind.

Cork is and has always been very welcoming, especially the golden agers who are real sweethearts. Here, people are generally very helpful, jovial and sweet.

Ambika visits home once a year and her family visited Cork last year and loved it.

“My nieces call Cork Airport the best airport of the world as its hassle-free and very welcoming! Cork is now my ‘Karma Bhumi’ (land of karma), and as much as I take, I give back to the city; and India is my ‘Janam bhumi’ (dear land), the place I belong to. I highly admire both!”