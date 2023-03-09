"Equity is about coming together, creating space for everyone to exist, flourish and be given a chance to succeed by levelling the playing field"

Kiren Khalid, NASC

For me, gender equity is about fairness, encouragement, and existence of all voices. It is about creating an environment that recognises and respects the individuality of all.

My name is Kiren Khalid, and I work with Nasc, The Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, as a programme officer on our Refugee and Migrant Women’s Project.

Working towards building a fairer, more inclusive society by removing bias and barriers is an integral part of my life’s ethos, and my work with Nasc represents a step in the right direction. Being a migrant woman myself, the work we do with this particularly vulnerable group of women is something that is a pleasure and a privilege at the same time.

The concepts of diversity, inclusion, and integration can be reduced to just words without understanding that everyone has uniquely lived experiences that need to be respected. For me, equity is about that piece. It is about coming together, creating space for everyone to exist, flourish and be given a chance to succeed by leveling the playing field.

By employing a concept of delivering holistic supports to migrant women in our project, we aim to meet migrant and refugee women where they are at and strive to avoid a one size fits all approach. This is done through provision of English language classes, creative in person sessions, and mental health support.

By tailoring our response in accordance with the underlying vulnerabilities that arise due to structural inequalities, preventing women and marginalized groups from contributing to and being an active part of the society, is how we aim to create an equitable space for understanding and advocate for change.

Valda Binding, takeNplace weddings, member of Network West Cork

My name is Valda Binding and my business is takeNplace weddings which I launched last year. I live in West Cork with my husband Brad and our five-year-old son Kaden. We moved from the UK in 2020 where I lived for 15 years, flying the world as cabin crew.

Equity, for me as a new businesswoman, means I will be taken seriously even though I am new to the business world. That I will be listened to and considered even though my business is unique and not yet ‘trending’ . That I will feel included when I attend wedding fairs and events even though know no-one knows me, yet!

As a parent, equity means my husband and I are equal influences on our son. He will grow up in a world where he earns respect and knows that being kind to everyone is essential, regardless of generation or background.

It’s a tough world out there and not everyone will value equity and he will have to learn that too.

For me, personally and as a 39-year-old woman, equity isn’t about male or female, that isn’t the world I grew up in, I feel. I see inequality day in, day out with age and generations. Assuming the older generation don’t know anything or that the younger generation are all useless. Understanding we all grew up differently and just respecting different generations’ ideology and traditions is where equity can be improved. I travelled the world and everywhere I have seen inequality, but the one thing that never changed for me was seeing generations not united.

Gill Brady, Wellbeing Consultant

As a woman and a mother of two teenage girls, I am passionate about creating awareness for both women and men that seeks to not only establish equality for all, but importantly equity for women.

As a mindfulness educator and corporate wellbeing consultant, I am also passionate about empowering and educating women, not only in their work life but in their personal lives, creating spaces that allow them to reconnect with themselves and guiding them on a path that helps them to flourish, not just to exist.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) is #EmbraceEquity. Equity is defined by dictionary.com as “the policy or practice of accounting for the differences in each individual’s starting point when pursuing a goal or achievement, and working to remove barriers to equal opportunity, by providing support based on the unique needs of individual students or employees”.

For generations, we have been striving to achieve equality for women, have we considered equity as a factor?

Forbes generated statistics in December, 2022, outlining that women run only 4.8% of the world largest companies and still earn less than their counterparts for the same roles - a stark discovery. Notwithstanding this, there have been increases in these figures over the years, but what needs to change in the narrative to see these numbers increase significantly for women to experience equality in the workplace? I believe equity plays an integral role in achieving equality.

Forbes’ survey discovered women, in the same roles as their male counterparts, were experiencing burn-out quicker than men and that women were slower to return to work after the pandemic due to family responsibilities and lack of support. Why is this? Women historically take on the caregiver role, caring for children and elderly parents, often at the same time . These extra responsibilities and their impacts should be factors when considering supports for women in the workplace.

Women provide an essential valuable role but their carer status, not to mention their female status, suffering with periods, fertility issues, and menopause, are generally unsupported and in some cases have been used as factors in discrimination.

Equity means giving everyone what they require to succeed, accounting for the difference in each person’s starting point. Historically and socially, women were, and still, are a disadvantage. Women worldwide have been rallying together to amend this but additionally we need to consider equity. The highlight needs to be on our starting points being significantly different to men’s as we tend to be carers, have fertility issues, suffer with periods and menopause, all of which can cause significant stress, lead to burnout, and to women leaving employment.

Where can we make an impact as individuals? We all have a voice and opportunity to educate others, therefore we can all be impactful in some way, big or small. My opinion is that education is central, beginning with young girls and boys. Educating them about women’s issues, not just in a didactic manner but making boys aware of the significant challenges these issues have on girls in practical terms, e.g., playing sports, sitting exam, etc.

Importantly, this not only will educate our boys, but also creates a normality about having frank and open discussions for our girls. Men often can’t offer supports in these matters as they are not adequately informed.

We are still not having open dialogue about these issues in the workplace. 50% of society experience these issues so we need to understand why they are still taboo and why shame is attached to them.

Offering psychologically safe work spaces where experiences can be shared and supports received will ensure women stay in the workplace and thrive in their jobs, while additionally allowing men to be part of these conversations and joining women in making these much needed changes.

My intention in my work as a mindfulness educator and corporate wellness consultant is to create safe spaces for women to reconnect with themselves, educate them on how they can respond skilfully to everyday stress, and guide them to a life where they can flourish and find joy. My workplace workshops will incorporate education for all in relation to equality, compassion and communication.

As a mum to Isabelle and Grace, I feel compelled to ensure a future where they feel equal, seen and valued. We have significant work to do to establish new norms, equity and equality for our future generation. We can all contribute to these changes by starting a dialogue.

‘Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women,’ Maya Angelou, women’s activist, and writer.