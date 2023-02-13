Have your say to mark International Women's Day

WOMEN in Cork are being asked to reflect on this year's theme of International Women's day - Embrace Equity.

International Women's Day takes place on March 8 every year to celebrate women's rights and encourage people to continue to fight for gender equality.

This year March 8 falls on a Wednesday - coinciding with the publication date of our WOW! supplement in The Echo.

We are calling on Cork women to tell us what this year's theme of 'Embrace Equity' means to them.

If you'd like to have your say fill out the form below.

For more on this year's theme of 'equity' see https://www.internationalwomensday.com

A spokesperson for IWD said: "Equity can be defined as giving everyone what they need to be successful. In other words, it's not giving everyone the exact same thing. If we give everyone the exact same thing, expecting that will make people equal, it assumes that everyone started out in the same place - and this can be vastly inaccurate because everyone isn't the same.

"The concept of 'fairness' can get tricky as it's often assumed that 'being fair' means that everybody gets the same thing. Often, this has been taught when we were growing up, but 'fairness' really only works when we're all the same to start out with."