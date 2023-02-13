Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 11:04

Have your say to mark International Women's Day

Ahead of International Women's Day, Editor of WoW! Elaine Duggan asks Cork women to have their say on this year's theme of - Embrace Equity
Have your say to mark International Women's Day

March 8 will mark International Women's Day. THis year's theme is Embrace Equity.

Elaine Duggan

WOMEN in Cork are being asked to reflect on this year's theme of International Women's day - Embrace Equity.

International Women's Day takes place on March 8 every year to celebrate women's rights and encourage people to continue to fight for gender equality.

This year March 8 falls on a Wednesday - coinciding with the publication date of our WOW! supplement in The Echo.

We are calling on Cork women to tell us what this year's theme of 'Embrace Equity' means to them.

If you'd like to have your say fill out the form below.

For more on this year's theme of 'equity' see https://www.internationalwomensday.com

A spokesperson for IWD said: "Equity can be defined as giving everyone what they need to be successful. In other words, it's not giving everyone the exact same thing. If we give everyone the exact same thing, expecting that will make people equal, it assumes that everyone started out in the same place - and this can be vastly inaccurate because everyone isn't the same.

"The concept of 'fairness' can get tricky as it's often assumed that 'being fair' means that everybody gets the same thing. Often, this has been taught when we were growing up, but 'fairness' really only works when we're all the same to start out with."

More in this section

Brigid was no 'ordinary woman, but a goddess and a saint' Brigid was no 'ordinary woman, but a goddess and a saint'
How to spot and avoid romance scams How to spot and avoid romance scams
Valentines day. Anniversary. Budget-friendly Valentine’s Day eats in Cork city
iwd 2023international women's day 2023
<p>Eimear said that growing up, her parents were very open with her about sex, periods and bodies. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit"> Picture: Stock</span> </p>

Eimear Hutchinson: How to talk about sex, periods and bodies to our young daughters

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more