Does everything have to be roasted? Not at all...

They also have the bonus of being more energy efficient than an oven (although some models are more efficient than others) and take less time to cook which also reduces energy consumption.
Veggie Differently Avoid the oven when preparing Christmas dinner by thinking differently about your veggies.
Broccoli florets are insanely tasty when cooked in a frying pan with a little olive oil, a dash of water, lemon juice, salt and pepper and finished off with pomegranate molasses and toasted flaked almonds.
Braised carrots are a dream flavoured with Ras al Hanout spice mix, clementine juice, parsley and finished with pumpkin seeds.
I love cauliflower rice flavoured with lots of fresh herbs, a pinch of cayenne pepper, cumin and bejewelled with pomegranate seeds.
A fresh, bright green salad of winter salads: peppery oriental, mustard and kale leaves, lightly dressed in a classic French vinaigrette.
Brussels sprouts halved and cooked with smoky bacon lardons, a splash of good quality balsamic vinegar and served with crumbled Cashel Blue cheese over the top - I could eat this by the plate!
Whatever you do, it doesn’t have to be the same veg cooked the same way year in, year out.
The comforting flavours of a roast are undeniably good, but choosing a lighter, brighter way to serve veggies makes them moreish and tempting.