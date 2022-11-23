Mary, badass teen soldier in the War of Independence

WHAT occupies the mind of your average teenage girl these days? Posting selfies on Instagram, reading teen mags, hanging out with their friends?
Further Reading: Ordinary Women in Extraordinary Times, by Shandon Area History Group.
This article was written by rebel-history enthusiast and tech nerd Dara Burke from Cork city. When he’s not fixing some computer bug, he’s doing his walking tour of Cork citytarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> called the Rebel City Tour. Check out his website at RebelCityTour.com if you’re looking for things to do in Cork city to pass the time.