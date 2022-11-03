Life after a brain tumour diagnosis

JULIE Power was only 12 years of age when she was diagnosed with her first brain tumour.
Brain Tumour Awareness Week takes place from October 29 to November 5 with a special line-up of events, including the annual Wear A Hat Day national fundraiser on November 4.
Ireland’s only dedicated brain tumour charity, Brain Tumour Ireland (BTI) is calling on the public to wear their favourite hat on #WearAHatDay on Friday, November 4 and donate €4 to support the charity’s vital work for brain tumour patients and their families.
More than 400 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in Ireland each year, with many contacting Brain Tumour Ireland for support following a diagnosis.