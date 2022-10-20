Cork women need to mind their heart health - as one in 4 will die from heart disease and stroke

ANNE Riordan ran the Dublin City Marathon in 2019 when she was 49. It was something the Bandon woman wanted to tick off the bucket list before she hit her milestone 50th birthday, and she loved the entire experience, and was thrilled with her performance on the day.

Fast forward to this year, and when we spoke she was in the final stages of training for the same event, but isn’t feeling quite so ‘up for it.’ What’s changed in the interim are her hormone levels, or to put it more plainly, menopause has hit.

Anne, through her work as regional manager for the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) in Munster, was well aware that menopause causes a drop in the levels of the hormone oestrogen, and blood vessels need oestrogen to stay healthy and flexible.

In other words, it impacts a woman’s heart health, which is what made those long runs that bit harder for her than three years ago. And because her sleep was impacted – another symptom of menopause – she was also suffering from fatigue, which didn’t help.

Anne is speaking out about her experience as part of the IHF’s newly launched campaign ‘Her Heart Matters,’ which is all about raising awareness of the links between heart health and menopause; and encouraging women in their 40s, 50s and beyond to make small but sustainable changes to their health.

One in four women in Ireland die from heart disease and stroke, according to the IHF, who have revealed that cardiovascular disease is more prevalent among women than breast cancer.

CSO data shows that in 2021, 4,145 women died of cardiovascular disease which accounts for 26% of all female deaths. The data from 2021 also shows 686 women died from breast cancer in the same year, which means that women in Ireland are six times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than breast cancer.

This comes as a surprise to most. According to a poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Irish Heart Foundation, more than half of women (58%) said this was higher than they thought.

And yet the Ipsos poll reveals that almost one-third (30%) of women do not have enough time each day to focus on their health.

KNOW THE RISKS

Medical Director of the Irish Heart Foundation and consultant cardiologist, Dr Angie Brown, said cardiovascular disease in women remains understudied, under-recognised, underdiagnosed, and undertreated.

Women’s risk of cardiovascular disease increases as they move into their 40s and 50s and experience the menopause.

“Lower oestrogen due to menopause leads to higher LDL, or bad cholesterol. This can increase plaque build-up, stiffening the arteries and leading to high blood pressure.

“Therefore, it’s important that women in their 40s and 50s really take stock of their health and make efforts to live healthily.”

Despite the risk of heart issues increasing as women enter their 40s and 50s, just 13% of women are aware they are at greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease after experiencing the menopause. Even worse – just 4% are aware that women are at greater risk of stroke after the menopause.

Anne Riordan ran the Dublin City Marathon in 2019 when she was 49.

LINKS WITH MENOPAUSE

The link between menopause and heart disease should be more widely discussed but more than three-quarters of women (76%) surveyed said the topic of menopause has never been brought up during consultations with a healthcare professional.

As a busy working mum, Anne can identify with those who said they struggled to find time to focus on themselves and their health. But she made it a priority and sought out a GP who specialises in women’s health who prescribed HRT. That has helped a lot, and so has following a healthy and well-balanced diet.

Through her work, she speaks to a lot of people who have lost loved ones who may not have heeded early warning signs.

“So I’m very conscious of making sure all the boxes are ticked when it comes to my health. We’ve a responsibility to ourselves. It’s like a car, you have to get the oil and tyre pressure checked and if the car is older you have to get the NCT done,” she said.

That includes attending BreastCheck, having cholesterol checks, regular smears and blood pressure.

“Having something like the IHF self-care journal available is really helpful to identify areas we could be focusing on, ensuring we are looking after all of ourselves (mind and body).”

PUT HEALTH ON YOUR TO-DO LIST

Janis Morrissey, the Irish Heart Foundation’s Director of Health Promotion, said: “Making heart health a priority should be on the top of every woman’s to-do list.

“Women typically have very busy lives, juggling professional and caring responsibilities and with many things on their to-do list.

“We understand that this can leave them short of time and energy, but we are calling on the women of Ireland to take a little time to put themselves first and make their heart health a priority.

“An estimated 80% of early heart disease and stroke can be prevented through small, sustainable changes to our lifestyle. As part of our ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign, we have developed a free online self-assessment tool so that women can identify what changes they would like to make in their lives and a wellbeing journal to support them along the way.”

AMBASSADOR

Campaign ambassador, presenter and TV personality Glenda Gilson recently discovered she had high cholesterol.

“I am delighted to be working with the Irish Heart Foundation on such a powerful, important campaign,” she said.

“Women wear many hats so it isn’t uncommon for them to put themselves last and prioritise the health of those around them. I was surprised to find out that I have high cholesterol, a risk factor in heart disease, so I know the importance of making heart health a priority and setting aside time for your wellbeing.

“I hope the Her Heart Matters campaign convinces women to listen to their bodies, put themselves on their to-do list and make their health a priority.”

Anne Riordan of the Irish Heart Foundation.

TAKE CONTROL

Anne added: “This campaign is about empowering women to take control of their health. I’d encourage everyone to take the time to sign up to our Her Heart Matters campaign and download the wellness journal (www.irishheart.ie).”

SUPPORT FOR THE CAMPAIGN

The launch of the ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign coincides with an exciting new year-long fundraising and awareness partnership with Marks & Spencer.

The retailer will support the charity by raising awareness amongst their customers of the risk of heart disease and stroke to women and raising vital funds to support the work of the Irish Heart Foundation.

Frances Deasy, Head of Marketing and Sales, Marks & Spencer, said: “Every one of our female store colleagues, all the women who shop with us and every woman in Ireland matters, and we want to help them protect themselves.

“This is a real opportunity to raise awareness across Ireland and to make a difference.”

The retailer has also teamed up with the all-female Minaw Collective to bring the empowering initiative to life. Taking its name from the Irish word ‘mná’, meaning women, the Minaw Collective comprises a diverse group of artists from all over the world, currently based in Ireland. Four of the Collective’s leading artists are creating three one-of-a-kind murals in store windows including Patrick Street, Cork. Passers-by will be encouraged to stop and take a moment to watch the murals being created in real time. Marks & Spencer is supporting the charity with a year-long fundraising and awareness partnership.

Speaking about the collaboration with the Irish Heart Foundation, Minaw Collective artist Emmalene Blake said: “As artists in a female lead collective, we jumped at the chance to be involved in such an important campaign.

“Mothers, sisters, daughters, whatever you choose to do with your life, choose to look after your heart.”

For information and practical tips on how to look after your heart health, visit irishheart.ie.