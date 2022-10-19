Cork beach set to host Pink Knickers swim this weekend

IF you happen to be a woman within reach of Inchydoney Beach, you are in for a treat. The first ever Pink Knickers Swim in Clonakilty takes place this weekend.

Women are being encouraged to sign up in advance of the event, on Sunday October 23 at 10am. After the swim, you can enjoy a beach picnic breakfast courtesy of Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa Hotel.

All proceeds from the swim are going to the Irish Cancer Society and the Clonakilty playground redevelopment. Not a bad start to your day!

This is a female-only event that asks little more of you than to dig into your pockets before bracing the cool Atlantic waters of an October morning. And you don’t even need to bring pink knickers! The organisers have you covered – all will be provided in a goodie bag, along with a surprise beauty gift courtesy of Harrington’s Pharmacy, Clonakilty.

Participants are advised to dress warmly pre- and post-swim. Swimwear is optional and pink accessories are encouraged. Cheating is fully allowed – a pink knicker over a full-body wetsuit will not be sneered at. You just need to turn up and enjoy, knowing that your money will be put to excellent use, shared between these two worthy causes.

The Clonakilty Playground Fundraising Committee are excited at the prospect of a new playground for children, with accessible equipment and a sensory play area as part of Clonakilty’s plan to be an autism friendly town.

Orla O’Donovan, Committee member, explains that they have been fundraising over the past two years.

“We have run every event imaginable from, coffee mornings to black tie dinners. We were really inspired by the ‘Strip & Dip’ swim in Wicklow that raised over €1million for cancer charities.

"Our committee started talking about breast cancer and how so very few women are not affected by it in some way. We are all women with kids in the committee, looking for a decent place to bring them to play, so we decided to combine the two causes.”

The committee had raised close to enough to build their inclusive playground, fit for children with disabilities and tailored to the needs of the many neurodivergent children in the area, but a recent rise in costs pushed it further beyond reach. They hope this fun, colourful event will provide a much-needed push to get the project over the finish line.

Funds raised from the swim will go to the Irish Cancer Society and also the Clonakilty Playground fund. Picture: Melissa Iwane

Melissa Iwane, fellow member of the committee, moved to Clonakilty from the United Kingdom earlier this year. A mother of two, she was struck by the dearth of local facilities for children in the town.

“Coming from London, I was shocked that this wasn’t something the local authority could provide. I thought it would be a council issue. We’ve had great support from local businesses here, but we still have a way to go.

“Clonakilty is such a wonderful town, and we are proud of it, but the playground is so dilapidated. It’s sad to see; children don’t know what to do with it. We have a swing for children with disabilities for instance, but it’s all locked up.”

Orla, who is also a member of the local chamber of commerce, sees great potential in upgrading the playground to an acceptable standard.

“We see local families leaving Clonakilty at the weekends to go to different towns with much better facilities for children. We know that if families stayed it would benefit everyone. It would add to our sense of community whilst supporting local business.”

This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Irish Cancer Society are asking women to ‘Care For Your Pair’ and are encouraging family and friends to do the same. The organisers of the Pink Knickers Swim hope their event will give women an opportunity to share concerns, experiences, and advice.

“The sea-swimming thing is popular at the moment so we thought it might work. Ultimately, this event is all about women making connections with one another. We want to highlight the ‘Care For Your Pair’ message,” enthuses Orla.

“We jumped at the chance to organise a Big Pink Breakfast with a difference in Clonakilty as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We hope that this event will become an annual charity dip to help raise vital funds for cancer research during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“We welcome all women to join us on Sunday, October 23, to be part of this special event and to help support these two important causes.”

Registrations close at midnight on Thursday, October 20. Book your place at: https://www.idonate.ie/event/pinkknickersswim22

To learn more about the signs of breast cancer and how to self-check, visit cancer.ie/careforyourpair

To follow The Clonakilty Playground Fundraising Committee online, find them on Facebook & Instagram at @Clonakilty_playground to be alerted of upcoming fundraising events.