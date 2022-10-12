From a 7 year old Brigin to Chief Commissioner of the Catholic Girl Guides

AN adopted Cork woman has been appointed Chief Commissioner of the Catholic Guides of Ireland and said it’s “the greatest honour” of her life.

Julie Donnelly has taken up the prestigious national role as the Guiding association marks 90 years in Cork.

The commissioning was performed in the North Cathedral by Bishop Fintan Gavin, and attended by representatives of Guiding and Scouting organisations from across the country.

Julie, who joined Brigins when she was only seven, said her life has been enriched so much through Guiding.

“Little did I think as a rather scruffy looking 7-year-old that I would one day be Chief Commissioner! I always loved the activities and sense of adventure we had in Guides, but really it is the camaraderie and friendships I remember most.

“I was very lucky to have very strong role models throughout my guiding life but I only realised as time went on, just how blessed I am to be part of an organisation that really aligns with my own core values, where trust and respect is at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

Julie Donnelly National Commissioner at her swearing-in ceremony at the North Cathedral.

Originally from Dublin she became a leader in Templeogue when she was 18.

“I managed to keep that up while studying for a science degree in Maths and Physics. On graduating in 1985 I got a job in research in UCC and I loved it so much I stayed for 35 years! I met my husband Rajiv here in Cork and we were married in UCC in 1993. My son David is now studying Engineering in UCC so definitely Cork is our adopted home!” she said.

Julie has been part of all the major activities in Cork over the last 20 years. When she moved here in 1985, she was the Guide Leader in St Finbarr’s Carrigaline for several years. She was also chairperson of the Cork Executive from 1999-2005 and supported executives in various roles; and her role prior to donning the national neckerchief was as training co-ordinator for the South-West Region.

Julie went on to work in Tyndall National Institute at UCC and was involved in research into the fabrication of the tiny microchips that make our phones do all these amazing things.

“I started out as a process engineer and ended up as a senior programme manager and a position on the Tyndall Institute Leadership Team. I loved every aspect of my work and my leadership role in Guiding contributed so much to my progression in work,” she said.

She recently took early retirement which allows her to give time to being Chief Commissioner, which like all leaders is a voluntary role.

Before Covid, the organisation had around 4,000 members in Ireland and over 400 in Cork. Numbers are growing again and Julie is using her appointment to appeal for new leaders, women over age 18.

Julie Donnelly with Bishop Fintan Gavin.

“Our biggest challenge at the moment is to bring in new leaders so that we can continue to provide the benefits of Guiding to girls across the country. Covid was a difficult time for us and, even though we tried to keep going, while staying apart, we have to rebuild in many areas. This is happening now, but we need more adult leaders,” she said, adding that leaders don’t have to have been in Guides previously.

Despite so many competing activities, Guides continues to appeal to youngsters.

“It is easy to attract younger children as they love all the activities and fun and excitement at their weekly meetings. For the older girls, we offer more exciting and adventurous activities and also the girls are more passionate about making changes in their communities and wider society. They love camping and the trips away so we focus more on the outdoors for that age group.

“It is a challenge though, as there are so many other activities available, but we know that guiding gives the girls so many life skills that we hope we will continue to attract new members,” said Julie.

Marion Gleeson, Southwestern Regional Commissioner, said; “Julie is a Dublin native but in Cork we are proud to call her one of our own and we are delighted at her election to the role. We know she will represent CGI brilliantly as her passion for every aspect of Guiding is an inspiration to us all.”

Julie Donnelly National Commissioner with Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde.

Julie added: “Cork has always been a very strong region within the national organisation and I’m so glad to have such great support from my local Guiding family as I take on the new role.”

She singled out for special mention her two great heroes and friends, the late Betty O’Donovan and Marie Hannigan.

“Betty was our last Chief Commissioner from Cork over 30 years ago and, while I can feel her guidance every day, I miss them both very much.

“I know that my commissioning mass will be the happiest and proudest day of my guiding life, but I hope it is also a time for everyone, both past and present, to celebrate our great organisation of the Catholic Guides of Ireland.”

For more details or if you’re interested in becoming a leader, see www.girlguidesireland.ie