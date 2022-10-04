Cork women finalists in Businesswoman of Year Awards

CORK will be well represented at the Network Ireland Conference and Businesswoman of the Year Awards this week.
- Emerging New Business
- Solo Businesswoman
- Established Businesswoman
- Creative Professional
- STEM Professional
- Employee - Rising Star
- Employee - Shining Star
- ‘Power Within’ Champion - this award was first introduced in 2020 and is the only one open to all members who have used the power within themselves to great impact.
- Solo Businesswoman: Cathy Fitzgibbon, The Culinary Celt
- Emerging New Businesswoman: Noella Carroll, Pinnaklo
- Established Businesswoman: Sandra Looney, To Have and To Hold
- Rising Star Employee: Aoife Behan, The Montenotte Hotel
- Shining Star Employee: Gillian Roche, GE Healthcare
- Creative Professional: Orla McAndrew, Orla McAndrew Food
- STEM: Sinead O’Flynn, Health 4 U
- Diane Higgins, Dian Higgins Design, Power Within
- Emerging New Businesswoman – Sharon Huggard, stylist and body confidence coach
- Creative Professional - Anna Groniecka, photographer
- Employee Shining Star & Power Within Champion - Majella Galvin, chartered estate agent and valuer