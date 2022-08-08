Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 09:35

Almost half of women have done ‘no vigorous exercise in the past year’. Here are 5 easy ways to get your motivation back 

Looking to get your exercise mo-jo back? here's how
Almost half of women have done ‘no vigorous exercise in the past year’. Here are 5 easy ways to get your motivation back 

Exercise doesn't have to be intense cardio or body building. Find something you love. Picture: Stock

ALMOST half of women have done no vigorous exercise in the past year, according to a new survey.

The findings come from data collected by Nuffield Health, with the majority of women saying they lacked motivation.

The percentages are lower for men, with just over a third saying they had not exercised in that period, and half putting it down to a lack of motivation.

The results of an online survey of 8,000 adults across the UK in February suggested that 38% of women said they had got out of the habit of exercising during lockdown.

So, how can you get back into the swing of things?

Nancy Best. PA Photo/Ladies Who Crunch.
Nancy Best. PA Photo/Ladies Who Crunch.

1. Build an exercise plan around what makes you happy

Nancy Best, PT and founder of Ladies Who Crunch (ladieswhocrunch.co.uk) suggests a lot of our relationship with exercise is shaped by the language we use – and this needs to change.

“Unfortunately, lots of people still associate doing exercise with awful phrases like ‘sweat is your fat crying’ and ‘no pain, no gain’. Whilst this might work for some, most of us want to keep fit to improve our quality of life, reduce injuries and feel the holistic benefits,” she says.

“Exercise doesn’t have to be intense cardio or bodybuilding. It can be anything that gets you moving – from dancing, to hiking, to pushing your baby’s pram up a hill. 

"I recommend making a list of things that make you happy – like music, or time with friends, and try to build an exercise plan that incorporates these things.”

Best continues: “If you’re absolutely hating a particular form of exercise, stop. There are so many joyful ways to move your body, so keep experimenting until you find your favourites.”

2. Focus on how it makes you feel

“Exercise is a really powerful tool to boost your mental wellbeing. I regularly ask my clients to reflect on their mood rating, zero to 10, before they’ve started moving their body, and then share their rating after exercise, to highlight the difference,” Best says.

“Write this before and after rating down, as a reminder to motivate you when you’re in a slump. Remember, motivation isn’t linear – it’s natural to feel an ebb and flow. Don’t beat yourself up if you’ve taken a break from training, instead focus your energy on reconnecting with exercise as an act of self-care.”

3. Set achievable targets

Having something to work towards can be great motivation, and Best recommends starting small – while not focusing too much on aesthetics.

“People can get carried away with huge fitness goals, neglecting broader lifestyle habits, like getting consistent hours of sleep and maintaining general activity levels, with a solid step count goal,” she says.

“Women in particular are bombarded with ‘weight loss’ targets when they start their fitness journey, but focusing on getting stronger, not smaller, is the best way to build a healthy body for life.

“If you’re lifting weights, tracking your resistance and charting the increase in numbers as you improve is an empowering target I always encourage.”

4. Buddy up

“Starting a new exercise routine can be lonely and if you don’t have a sense of accountability, lots of people find it hard to stay consistent,” says Best.

“Being part of a community, or exercising with someone, can really help drive results.”

5. Take care of yourself

Delayed-onset muscle soreness – or DOMS – might slow down your progress as you dive back into exercise.

“DOMS is definitely a challenge, but prioritising mobility around your broader exercise regime is really impactful to reduce soreness, protect your joints and release muscle tension,” explains Best.

Whether it’s adopting yoga, stretching or low-impact work into your routine, listen to your body when exercising. You’ll likely be much more motivated to workout if you’re not constantly aching.

Read More

 7 reasons why kissing is good for your health

More in this section

Musical project honours Cork woman who has crater on the moon named after her  Musical project honours Cork woman who has crater on the moon named after her 
Cork women share their passion for their crafts Cork women share their passion for their crafts
Supporting more than 300 food businesses to grow Supporting more than 300 food businesses to grow
healthwellbeingexercise
<p>Historically we don't know how kissing developed into a way of showing romantic interest or love. Picture: Alamy/ PA</p>

 7 reasons why kissing is good for your health

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more