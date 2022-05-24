Network Ireland West Cork announce finalists in Businesswoman of the Year Awards

NETWORK Ireland West Cork (NIWC) has just announced the branch finalists for the prestigious 2022 Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

The winners will be revealed on June 17 at the branch’s awards ceremony at Glebe Gardens, Baltimore.

The branch winners will be entered into the national awards, the winners of which will be revealed at the Network Ireland National Conference on October 7, 2022.

2022 Network Ireland West Cork President Marie Wiseman.

NIWC President Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing said concerning pandemic trends impacting women in the workplace make this year’s awards more important than ever.

“During the best of times, Irish women tend to be held back in their careers and businesses by their own outdated notions of humility and not being good enough, as well as institutional gender bias,” she said.

“Unfortunately Ibec research shows the pandemic has disproportionately hindered women further in terms of upward mobility due to increased pressure and stress to care for families at home.

"One of the ways to combat this troubling trend is to encourage women to own their accomplishments and raise their visibility with awards like these so they can inspire other women to do the same.”

The 2021 Ibec survey revealed that 20 percent of organisations had noticed a change in the position of women in their organisations over the previous year, citing changes such as increased pressure and stress for women, childcare responsibilities, and requests from women for worktime flexibility to accommodate childcare and/or eldercare. Only 8 percent of companies surveyed said that training was in place to ensure visibility of female managers while remotely working—a key factor in upward mobility.

This raises the stakes for women as we pull out of the pandemic, making the national and branch Network Ireland awards so important in helping encourage gender equality.

The finalists for the various categories in the Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the year awards are:

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Maria Pentek

1. Emerging New Businesswoman

· Maria Pentek (O’Donovan)

For over 12 years Maria has been supporting women through separation as a family lawyer and recognises that more than any other issue, poor communication leads to higher levels of conflict. She has created Elevation, a community for separated mums to lift them from the burden of separated parenting by teaching effective communication skills.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Sharon Huggard

· Sharon Huggard

Sharon Huggard is a pioneer and industry leader, amalgamating personal style and personal development. Combining 10 years expertise as a fashion stylist with Life Coaching and NLP/QTT to help women find freedom from weighing their self-worth on the scales. Sharon offers a gentle and practical approach to profound change for her clients inside and out.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Wendy Robinson

· Wendy Robinson

Wendy is a psychologist, coach and mindfulness teacher. She set up her own business in 2022, to enable her to play to her passions – nature and mindfulness. She helps people connect with nature and demystify mindfulness, so they can work out how they can incorporate mindfulness into their lives.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Yvonne Cahalane

· Yvonne Cahalane

Yvonne is an experienced social media manager for multiple organisations and owner of Cahalane Communications, offering assistance, consultation and social media management.

Yvonne is an Emergency First Responder for the Irish Red Cross and a patient rep for health and disability, an advocate for epilepsy awareness and medical cannabis and mother of two great little boys.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Sandra Maybury

2. Established Businesswoman

· Sandra Maybury

Sandra Maybury, founder of Maybury Marketing is a marketing specialist and an experienced consultant and mentor. An established businesswoman, Sandra shares her knowledge and expertise in hospitality, revenue management, event management, marketing and PR to assist other businesses across a number of sectors to explore opportunities, increase brand awareness and grow sales.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Annette Murphy.

3. Solo Businesswoman

· Annett Murphy

Annett’s business—Effortless Parenting—is about helping parents create calmer homes. Having children changes our lives forever and in this modern busy world there is often very little time for reflection on our long-term goal. Her work gives parents a space to look at what they do now and how it impacts their children in the future.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist ClaireMarie Barton

4. Creative Professional

· Claire Marie Barton

Claire Marie Barton is a creative and healer who uses the simple, yet powerful energy of sound to help people step out of the drama of their lives and guide them to a place of calm and inner peace. She does this through sound healing, teaching ukulele, workshops, retreats and sharing her writing and songs.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Kate O'Donovan

· Kata O'Donovan

Prior to moving to Ireland, Kata worked as a dental technician in Hungary. In 2006 she fled an abusive parent and two years later met a wonderful man, whom she had a child with in 2013. Soon after becoming a mother, she was inspired to launch Cotton Caterpillars, which sells organic baby clothes and accessories.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Annette Groniecka

· Anna Groniecka

Anna Groniecka is a commercial, wedding and portrait photographer based in Clonakilty. She dedicated herself to storytelling through the medium of photography and is passionate about lifestyle and story-telling photography.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Majella Galvin

5. Employee Shining Star

· Majella Galvin

A Chartered Estate Agent & Valuer in the family business DNG Galvin. Majella has built up a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Cork and West Cork property market. Majella is passionate about supporting people throughout their property journey. When not giving advice on property you will find Majella walking West Corks beaches.

Network Ireland West Cork Finalist Mary Cadogan

· Mary Cadogan

Mary is the Procurement & Transportation Manager for O’Donnell Furniture Makers. She’s a LIFT Ireland facilitator, and is active with the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport and Women In Logistics And Transport in Ireland. She volunteers for two organizations which aid cancer research—Breakthrough Cancer Research and the Caheragh Threshing Committee.

6. Power Within Champion

Winners are chosen by a panel of business experts based on the information supplied in the application form. The judging panels are looking for women who understand business, who are passionate about their career/business, and show a determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them.