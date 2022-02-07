My Wardrobe: It's a unique piece... I've been compared to a plumber on more than one occasion

Emer O’Sullivan, UCC Fashion Society shares some of her favourite looks in our

Outfit one: Jumpsuit: SiopaElla. Shoes: College Campus Vintage Sale. Socks: The Met Museum, New York City. Mesh top: Zara, bought at Irish Cancer Society

Favourite thing about this outfit? It has pockets! The jumpsuit is so versatile, it comes from the gorgeous SiopaElla boutique which specialises in pre-loved and vintage items. It can be dressed up, dressed down, worn to Q2 in the Boole Library or to any pub in the city, all in the same day!

Emer O'Sullivan, in her Jumpsuit from SiopaElla.

It’s a unique piece and has attracted quite the witty comment, and it must be said that I have been compared to a plumber on more than one occasion while wearing it.

Last time I wore this? On a night out in August, I ran in to a hen party in Lavish on Washington Street and they couldn’t get over the fact it had pockets. I’m still on a high from it.

Emer O'Sullivan, waring her Red Levi from Rozza Vintage Culture.

Second outfit, above: Shoes: Zara, Pants: Red Levi Courduroy, purchased second-hand from Rozza Vintage Culture in the LxFactory in Lisbon, Playsuit: Penneys. Jacket: Fran Jane on Oliver Plunkett Street

Favourite thing about the outfit?

Obviously, it’s a bit masculine with the jacket and long legged pant, quite wrapped up but still a bit of an edge provided by the jacket. Comfort has always been a huge thing for anything I wear for any occasion, especially with the move to most things being outside under the current pandemic conditions, which is why the jacket is essential.

She (The Jacket) was bought in Fran Jane just before my 21st, most blazer style jackets are either to compliment a statement piece underneath or satisfy our parents who don’t want us to catch pneumonia in said statement piece. It can be overlooked as something we had at the bottom of our wardrobe which we bought for our two weeks in the office we did our work experience in Transition Year.

Last time I wore this? Jazz Weekend, 2021.

Emer O'Sullivan wearing her jumper from RagDoll LA.

Outfit three, above: Jumper RagDoll LA, Kismet, Grenwich Village; Pants, Levis Utility Jeans; Hat, Adidas, purchased in St Patrick’s Thrift Shop, New York; Shoes, Zara

Favourite thing about this outfit? What I love about this piece is that its Big & Blue. There is absolutely no formality to this and yet the tie-dye blue ties the entire look together. Paired with jeans and a cosy hat, it’s warm and perfect for the out of bed straight to studying look.

Last time I wore this? Yesterday to college!

Pictures and video: Denis Minihane

