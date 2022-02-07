Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 15:38

My Wardrobe: It's a unique piece... I've been compared to a plumber on more than one occasion

Read our weekly My Wardrobe column, by Sarah Horgan
My Wardrobe: It's a unique piece... I've been compared to a plumber on more than one occasion

Emer O'Sullivan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Emer O’Sullivan, UCC Fashion Society shares some of her favourite looks in our

My Wardrobe


Outfit one: Jumpsuit: SiopaElla. Shoes: College Campus Vintage Sale. Socks: The Met Museum, New York City. Mesh top: Zara, bought at Irish Cancer Society

Favourite thing about this outfit? It has pockets! The jumpsuit is so versatile, it comes from the gorgeous SiopaElla boutique which specialises in pre-loved and vintage items. It can be dressed up, dressed down, worn to Q2 in the Boole Library or to any pub in the city, all in the same day!

Emer O'Sullivan, in her Jumpsuit from SiopaElla.
Emer O'Sullivan, in her Jumpsuit from SiopaElla.

It’s a unique piece and has attracted quite the witty comment, and it must be said that I have been compared to a plumber on more than one occasion while wearing it.

Last time I wore this? On a night out in August, I ran in to a hen party in Lavish on Washington Street and they couldn’t get over the fact it had pockets. I’m still on a high from it.

Emer O'Sullivan, waring her Red Levi from Rozza Vintage Culture.
Emer O'Sullivan, waring her Red Levi from Rozza Vintage Culture.

Second outfit, above: Shoes: Zara, Pants: Red Levi Courduroy, purchased second-hand from Rozza Vintage Culture in the LxFactory in Lisbon, Playsuit: Penneys. Jacket: Fran Jane on Oliver Plunkett Street

Favourite thing about the outfit?

Obviously, it’s a bit masculine with the jacket and long legged pant, quite wrapped up but still a bit of an edge provided by the jacket. Comfort has always been a huge thing for anything I wear for any occasion, especially with the move to most things being outside under the current pandemic conditions, which is why the jacket is essential. 

She (The Jacket) was bought in Fran Jane just before my 21st, most blazer style jackets are either to compliment a statement piece underneath or satisfy our parents who don’t want us to catch pneumonia in said statement piece. It can be overlooked as something we had at the bottom of our wardrobe which we bought for our two weeks in the office we did our work experience in Transition Year.

Last time I wore this? Jazz Weekend, 2021.

Emer O'Sullivan wearing her jumper from RagDoll LA.
Emer O'Sullivan wearing her jumper from RagDoll LA.

Outfit three, above: Jumper RagDoll LA, Kismet, Grenwich Village; Pants, Levis Utility Jeans; Hat, Adidas, purchased in St Patrick’s Thrift Shop, New York; Shoes, Zara

Favourite thing about this outfit? What I love about this piece is that its Big & Blue. There is absolutely no formality to this and yet the tie-dye blue ties the entire look together. Paired with jeans and a cosy hat, it’s warm and perfect for the out of bed straight to studying look.

Last time I wore this? Yesterday to college!

Pictures and video: Denis Minihane

Read More

My Wardrobe: My spending habits have definitely changed


More in this section

Pregnant woman resting Coping with nausea and vomiting in pregnancy
Estranged from your family? Experts tell us why it happens and how to deal with it Estranged from your family? Experts tell us why it happens and how to deal with it
15,000 students set for this year's I Wish - which was founded in Cork and encourages more girls into STEM careers 15,000 students set for this year's I Wish - which was founded in Cork and encourages more girls into STEM careers
my wardrobefashion
TV show returns with a mission to create the perfect garden paradise

TV show returns with a mission to create the perfect garden paradise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more