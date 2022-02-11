So how will Cork people spend Valentine's day?

“SO, every Valentine’s, I celebrate with my single gals and we go all out - we wear red, cook for each other, or go out for a lovely meal, and we usually gift each other something hand-made.

“I was on my own working in Germany for Valentine’s one year, and it was one of the nicest Valentine’s I have ever had.

"I treated myself to a fabulous day of eating, beauty treatments and love meditations. But I actually do that often... I don’t believe people should wait until Valentine’s Day to show ourselves or each other love. We should be doing that on the daily!”

Edelle Notte, Glasheen

“Over the decades, the 14th has meant rushed meals in restaurants as they try to get in as many sittings for tables of two as they can. And the prices are crazy. The price of flowers goes sky high and a romantic getaway - forget about it. They’re either booked up or too pricey. I’m not bah humbug, just experienced the good, the bad and the…

“So, I’m going to stay in my home, cook a nice meal for my other half, listen to lovely tunes because he’s made some wonderful mixed CDs of songs I love - and we’ll snuggle up in front of the fire and watch a good film.

"This is what we spent most of lockdown doing and we loved it so much so we got engaged, then married... so staying in together is much more romantic.”

Judith Coffey, Cobh

“Unfortunately, we don’t do anything for Valentine’s Day. However, for our first Valentine’s day we went to see Keith Barry – I’m still not sure if that was a red flag or not!”

Mags Blackburn, Douglas Street

“I usually get a card and flowers, and if I’m lucky a bottle of bubbly. Valentine’s Day is for young (or new) lovers alas.”

Bridget Barrett-MacEvilly, Passage West

Ciara Mulcahy of LINC says they will be launching a sexual health resource for queer women in LINC on February 14.

“We’re launching a sexual health resource for queer women in LINC on the 14th - nothing more romantic than solid information on sexual health and relationships!

"I’m thinking floatation tanks for my partner, Danielle, and I to chill out, as we’re getting married in May. So, the chaos of event planning is where it is at the moment.”

Ciara Mulcahy, Cork City

Joe Lyons will be spending Valentine's with his single friends.

“I plan to celebrate anti-Valentine’s. A bunch of single men meet up, watch action movies and eat junk food. That’s about it really. Single male friends spending time with each other and doing their own thing. Chat, watch movies. If a man has a date for Valentine’s, we don’t expect him to join.”

Joe Lyons, St. Luke’s

I’ll be heading into hospital for four days of chemo on Valentine’s Day, cycle four of six. I’m currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy so I’m in hospital for a week every three weeks.

"I’m in a 22 year long relationship. Myself and the husband kind of long since gave up doing any of the usual things couples might do... just another Monday.

David Wilkins, Douglas

“Funny you ask, as my friends and I were only talking about it last week. There are seven of us who are single, and I do a dinner here every year for us. Each year, we say ‘Maybe next year we will have partners’.

“So, I buy a rose for everyone and we have a dinner party. Not very exciting but it has become a tradition.

“Oh and my seven fur-babies - Obi, Bobbin, Tilly, Kd, Jack, Vika, Hachi and Delilah - are involved as I’m their Valentine. They get a doggie cake to celebrate.”

Del O’ Mahony, Douglas

Konrad Im, Ballyphehane says he has no romantic plans to mark the day.

“I’ve zero romantic plans. I’m eternally single and being a singleton, I don’t really think anything of Valentine’s Day. I’m not actively looking for love.

"I’m one of those people who are more interested in work, helping others, and enjoying/developing myself. Ya know the saying... if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love someone else...”

Konrad Im, Ballyphehane

Nicola Nolan, Turners Cross will be spending the day with her forever Valentine, her son Nathan.

“I’ll probably spend it with my forever Valentine, my ten-year-old son Nathan. I love him to the moon and back. It’s us against the world.”

Nicola Nolan, Turners Cross

“I’m going to Paris on February 11 with my Steve. Ireland are playing on the 12th. So it’s rugby and romance for me!”

Majella O Shea, Bandon

