Talk therapy can help you cope better

THE Covid-19 pandemic has gone through several waves in terms of infection, but the upcoming waves are predicted to be more focussed on the mental health implications of what we have experienced over the past two years.
- You must be over 18, living in Ireland, and meet one of the following criteria: presenting with Covid-related mental health issues. The examples given here are extensive, from stress, depression or anxiety, to loneliness, bereavement, social isolation or long-term Covid related illness.
- Working in an area that was badly affected by the pandemic such as the arts or hospitality
- Frontline healthcare workers such as HSE staff, GPs, public health workers, nursing home staff
- Facing financial hardship with otherwise precludes you from being able to avail of the cost of MyMind services
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally. See intuition.ie