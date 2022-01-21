My Wardrobe: My spending habits have definitely changed

Busi Zulu is a graphic designer and fashion blogger.

“My spending habits have definitely changed over the years, gone are the days when I would buy a new pair of cheap chandelier style earrings every week just because they were cute.

"I now think about how each item will compliment what I already have in my wardrobe.

"By doing this, I’ve learned to buy pre-loved clothes and upcycle, and I don’t feel guilty when investing in certain pieces.”

Busi Zulu from Rathcormac.

Outfit 1: Red Top and trousers: River Island, Earrings: Carma Boutique

“These pants are one of my best purchases to date! Finding a classic wardrobe staple like them was a conscious decision, because I wanted a pair of elegant pants that I could style with a lot of items that I already owned.

"The gold button detail is my favourite as that’s the part I tend to emphasise the most. The colour also makes them easy to style.

"The red bow top is a pure statement piece that I bought on sale many years ago and I would also style this with a white shirt underneath.”

Outfit 2: Sequin Top: Get That Trend, Trousers: River Island

“The pants are so versatile! Yes, I love them so much I decided to showcase them again! I certainly don’t shy away from rewearing my clothes.

"I last wore this outfit for an annual Christmas dinner with my friends, which took place in Fota Hotel & Spa. I had bought the top just after lockdown, because I wanted to feel dressed up after spending so much time indoors with no events to glam up for."

"The shoulder structure also gives it such a powerful silhouette, while the sequins add a delicate finish.”

Busi Zulu from Rathcormac. Picture: David Keane

Outfit 3: Sequin Top: TFNC Londo, Skirt: ZARA, Belt: Hazels Nuts About Vintage, Shoes: Penneys

“It’s fair to say I love a bit of sparkle! I also love a crop-top. I am quite petite and I find these cuts to be more flattering for my height and body shape.

" I tend to style them with high waisted trousers/skirts because they elongate the legs.

"I wore this skirt and belt with a green top to a BEO Event at the Clarion Hotel and people wanted to know where I had bought it.

"The asymmetrical cut definitely caught my eye when I saw it in-store. It’s another bargain purchase from a few years ago."

Pictures and Video by David Keane.

Follow her @busi_zulu or see www.busizulu.com