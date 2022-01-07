My Wardrobe: I feel happy being part of the solution to a green planet

Sarah Horgan chats to Annabel Lolah, Ballincollig, founder of Bezateli, who shows us some of her favourite outfits in our My Wardrobe

Annabel Lolah from Ballincollig wearing a dress from TK Maxx.

Outfit 1: Mauve Sequin dress: TK Maxx, bag: Quiz, Shoes: Nine west, Jewellery: From Cameroon.

Favourite thing about this outfit: This outfit is comfortable, elegant and emphasises my figure. It can be worn simply as it is, to a party in summer or with a fur cape or coat in cold weather. The mauve colour makes me feel more feminine and inspires care and empathy. The sequins embellish the dress, giving it a perfect finishing. The shoes are from Nine West at Debenhams, the mid-high heels with pointed toe design are perfect to keep you going throughout the night. The silver Diamante envelope clutch bag from Quiz at Debenhams is versatile as it can be hand-held or shoulder hung and it’s handy to put some girlie stuff in. The jewellery is a beautiful piece from my mum six years ago.

Last time I wore it: I haven’t worn the dress yet but I’ve rocked the bag and shoes a couple of times.

Annabel Lolah wearing an outfit designed in Cameroon.

Outfit 2: Senegalese embroidery tunic top and trousers: Designed in Cameroon, Shoes by Kate Appleby in O’ Dwyers footwear Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, Bag: Silk peaches Ballincollig, Jewellery: Cameroon.

Favourite thing about this outfit: The tunic top is perfect for any figure as it is loose fit with the thin trousers complimenting the look. This attire is comfortable and perfect for almost every occasion in the summer. I feel bold and confident in this regalia. The multiple colours of the dye and embroidery patterns remind me of the diversity of Cameroon.

The jewellery was a Valentine’s Day present from my husband Glen in 2014.

Last time I wore this outfit: On Christmas morning, 2019, to mass.

Annabel Lolah wearing one of the jackets from her Bezateli collection. Picture: David Keane.

Outfit 3: Leggings: Bezateli, Jacket: Bezateli, ice crew t-shirt: Bezateli, trainers: Nike.

Favourite thing about this outfit: This is my everyday outfit as a busy mum of three under the age of five. The style is flexible and comfortable to keep up with my daily routine. I have them in a variety of colours.

The Bezateli jacket is light- weight, cosy, semi-water resistant and made from 100% recycled material. I feel happy being part of the solution to a green planet.

The trainers are perfect for workouts and can also be worn with other outfits.

See https://www.bezateli.com/

Picture: David Keane

