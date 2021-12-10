Watch: Cork singer Nella gives us a glimpse into her wardrobe

Nella, Kinsale, singer features in our My Wardrobe this week in WoW!

Singer Nella wearing a red dress she bought in LA. Picture and video: Larry Cummins

Outfit 1: Red dress bought in Los Angeles; shoes, bought in LA; bag, Danny Albu

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s so comfortable and perfect all year round, especially now at Christmas. The shoes I’m wearing are from Macy’s and I bought these in LA too. They are super comfy and very elegant and I like the shape they give my legs.

My bag is from one of my favourite shops in my new home in Kinsale, Danny Albu. I absolutely love their bags.

They are gorgeous one-of-a-kind Italian leather handbags that Danny makes in the workshop in front of you in the shop and I love that.

I love going in there every few days for chats about life and the world with his wife Dana whilst watching Danny makes the handbags. I really love this green colour. I tend to wear only a few colours and I wear green a lot! My life can be fairly busy with travel for recording or playing shows so cross-over handbags are great for when I’m on the go.

Last time I wore it: I wore these every night for six weeks touring as the singer with Video Games Live around China.

Nella wearing a coat bought in L Lifestlye Club's new studio in Little Island .

Outfit 2, above: Coat, L Lifestyle Club’s new appointment only and online studio in Little Island; dress, Lifestyle Club; handbag, Danny Albu; boots, Sergio Rossi

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s super comfortable, especially for the winter, but I think it’s also really classy and hangs really well like a tailored coat.

The (black) dress is also from Llifestyle club and it’s a gorgeous black woollen staple piece that’s so handy to have in the wardrobe. It’s really toasty too! I’m wearing it with over-the-knee boots from Sergio Rossi which I also love. My red and white handbag is also from Danny Albu and it’s just perfect with this outfit and for Christmas. It’s one of their new designs and I’m obsessed with it.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore it was to a rehearsal for a private gig with my pianist Mark Crosbie.

Nella wearing a green jacket from L Lifestyle Club. Picture: Larry Cummins

Outfit 3: Green jacket, L Lifestyle Club; Spanx; boots, Faith

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the pants as they always give a great shape to my legs and bum no matter what size I am.

There are almost holes in them in the three different pairs I have now because I wear them so much but they really are an amazing fit.

The boots are my second pair and they’re from Faith at Debenhams. I’ve worn these a lot, especially when I travel. I love how the black on black from the pants and boots elongates my legs. I bought these in LAX airport as they have a Spanx store in the terminal that I’m always making a beeline for when I land there. My jacket (green and black) is also from L Lifestyle Club in Cork and I like to wear this with boots and Spanx pants like this or with a casual tracksuit for going to play tennis (my new obsession!).

It’s oversized but just hangs so well too. I tend to go for monochrome clothes that compliment my figure rather than patterns.

Last time I wore it: Out at Fishy Fishy near my house in Kinsale. I went there to collect my gear and CDs after my show I had there.

Pictures and Video by Larry Cummins