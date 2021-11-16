Watch: 'I love how I can raid my dad's wardrobe"

Trousers from Urban outfitters; Shirt from Collusion, Top is from Thrifted (polo neck), blazer is from dad’s wardrobe, shoes are Bershka.
I have to admit that my favourite thing about this outfit is the fact that I can go raid my dad’s wardrobe! Not only is this sustainable but it works out perfectly for me.
Occasionally I love layering my outfits to give more interest and dimension.
As for the jeans, the pop of colour adds some youthful vibrancy.
Going thrift shopping in Lisbon.
Trousers, MissDaisyBlue; jacket, MissDaisyBlue; Corset, Urban Outfitters; Shoes from Bershka
It is all vintage clothing! (Besides the shoes). My top priority in choosing an outfit is making sure that I am comfortable and am being me!
Walking around the streets of Paris trying to get a sneak peek of Paris Fashion Week.
Skirt, Zara; top, Jacquemus layered over Zara; Boots, Zara.
My mum bought me this Jacquemus top for my birthday as he is one of my favourite designers.
I love how timeless this design as and how elegant it makes me feel, I know it will be a staple of my wardrobe for years to come!
In contrast, the bright, checkered look of the skirt gives a funkier twist to the outfit. As for the boots, they speak for themselves.
Celebrating my first week of Fashion College in Paris!