Watch: 'I love how I can raid my dad's wardrobe"

Aliya Domiati, from Mallow, a university student features in our My Wardrobe series by Sarah Horgan
University student, Aliya Domiati. Pictures and video: Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Outfit one, left: Trousers from Urban outfitters; Shirt from Collusion, Top is from Thrifted (polo neck), blazer is from dad’s wardrobe, shoes are Bershka.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I have to admit that my favourite thing about this outfit is the fact that I can go raid my dad’s wardrobe! Not only is this sustainable but it works out perfectly for me.

Occasionally I love layering my outfits to give more interest and dimension. 

Oversized blazers are my thing - it can never go wrong!

As for the jeans, the pop of colour adds some youthful vibrancy.

Last time I wore this outfit: Going thrift shopping in Lisbon.

Outfit two, above: Trousers, MissDaisyBlue; jacket, MissDaisyBlue; Corset, Urban Outfitters; Shoes from Bershka

Favourite thing about this outfit: It is all vintage clothing! (Besides the shoes). My top priority in choosing an outfit is making sure that I am comfortable and am being me! 

I love vintage and thrift shopping, and Miss Daisy Blue is a must-go-to shop in Cork with the most beautiful collection of vintage pieces.

Last time I wore it: Walking around the streets of Paris trying to get a sneak peek of Paris Fashion Week.

Outfit three, right: Skirt, Zara; top, Jacquemus layered over Zara; Boots, Zara.

Favourite thing about this outfit: My mum bought me this Jacquemus top for my birthday as he is one of my favourite designers. 

I love how timeless this design as and how elegant it makes me feel, I know it will be a staple of my wardrobe for years to come! 

In contrast, the bright, checkered look of the skirt gives a funkier twist to the outfit. As for the boots, they speak for themselves.

Last time I wore it: Celebrating my first week of Fashion College in Paris!

Pictures: Denis Minihane




