My Wardrobe: I love the colourful chaos of this outfit... bound to turn a few heads

Erin Hendrika McCarthy, model and actor, Friars Walk

Outfit 1 below: Jeans, Bershka; jumper, Next; shoes, Converse (my own design - you can design your own pair on the website)

Erin wearing jeans from Bershka and jumper from Next and Converse she designed herself. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love everything about this outfit. The colours, the style and most importantly, the comfort. The jumper is one of the softest jumpers I own, and I am so in love with the vibrancy.

It has such nice autumn vibes and is perfect for a day at the office or a casual day out. The shoulders on the jumper give a little bit more of an edge while also being a cosy autumn/winter warmer. The jeans are just amazing.

I bought them last month and have barely taken them off. I love how they hug my figure in all the right places and are so flattering.

I designed the shoes myself on the Converse website and I can’t get enough of them.

Last time I wore it: I’ve worn this outfit a lot since the weather has gotten a little colder and the leaves have gone red.

Erin wearing a dress from Pretty Little Thing. Picture Denis Minihane.

Outfit 2, above: Dress, Pretty little thing; blazer, Stradivarius; shoes, Life Style sports

Favourite thing about this outfit: Again, another big thing for me when choosing my clothing is style but with comfort. This is another outfit that shows that. This is one I would regularly wear to work during the summer months. It’s playful and bright while still being so easy to wear. I love this blazer because it is smart but also fun.

I love light green so this caught my eye immediately.

The dress is another eye-catcher, with its unusual design and bright colours.

I love the green and orange together. The contrasting patterns make this outfit for me. The shoes I bought a few months ago in Life style sports. They are designed specifically for women and are the most comfortable and supporting shoes I’ve ever owned.

Last time I wore it: Going from the lab (where I work) to a family barbecue at my boyfriend’s house. I got a lot of compliments on the outfit.

Erin wearing her outfit from Boohoo and Pretty little thing.

Outfit 3, above: Top: BoohooMAN; shoes, Boohoo; socks, Pretty little thing ; jacket, Boohoo

Favourite thing about the outfit: This is definitely one of my more out there outfits but I love it. I love the colourful chaos of this outfit. It’s again comfortable and so colourful, you’re bound to turn a few heads. I actually bought this t-shirt for my boyfriend but when I tried it on there was no way he was getting it. I am a big fan of bright colours and tie dye so this is just perfect for me.

T-shirt dresses have been quite popular in recent years and it is definitely a trend I am willing to get behind.

I am also obsessed with these boots. I bought those a few months ago and wear them every opportunity I get. I love fashion from the ’60s and these remind me of the white gogo boots women used to wear. They’re so comfortable and make any outfit that little bit more fabulous. The socks add just a small bit more colour to the shoes and help to tie the t-shirt and shoes together.

Last time I wore it: A few weeks ago when I went for a few casual drinks with some friends at a local bar. I don’t think I have ever been complimented as much as I was when I wore that out.