How do you know if you’re ready to have kids?

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 15:52
Lauren Taylor
EVEN if you know you want children and have found the right person to have them with, the decision of when to have them can feel extremely complex.
EVEN if you know you want children and have found the right person to have them with, the decision of when to have them can feel extremely complex.
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more