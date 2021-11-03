Cork woman launches book helping people to style their home on any budget

IN this digital era of being constantly sold to, we all need to get a whole lot smarter.
Greens are stunning for calm and decision-making. Pink can actually be too calming. Yellow can bring on a great creative spark, while red will get your adrenaline going.
Get a plant. It’s a gorgeous addition to a working area, but another is their air-purifying qualities, which help reduce the toxins in your space. Spider plant, aloe vera and peace lily are some low-maintenance plants that will also work on gently cleaning the air while they serve some aesthetic joy. Plants also require routine, so a morning spritz can really add to your switch-on.
Laura says our desks don’t need to look like something from Pinterest but we can still elevate the ordinary.
“For example, if you are going to have water on your desk, make a ‘meauxment’ of it. Do I like mine in a minimal pitcher on a gold tray for practical reasons? No. But I drink a lot more water now than when it was in the plastic bottle I use for workouts. ‘Workout’ me occupies a different headspace from ‘work’ me and their water breaks are treated accordingly.”
She also wants her desk things to feel different from elsewhere in the home.