Watch: My Wardrobe - So what does a business owner and busy mum of two wear?

Maeve Dennehy, owner of Love Cherish boutique in Charleville, and founder of recently launched fashion label Oh Molly (ohmolly.ie) features in our My Wardrobe today













Outfit 1: Trousers, Love Cherish; cardigan, Love Cherish; shoes, Chic boutique; bag, Tori Burch; earrings, Kimono.

Maeve Dennehy wearing her first outfit choice.

Favourite thing about this outfit: The trousers are from the Danish brand ICHI and I knew I needed them the minute they arrived.

The cardigan is also new stock and I think it’s the perfect mix to style the trousers more casually.

Last time I wore it: I haven’t worn this yet, but it’s safely tucked away in my wardrobe for the festive season.

Maeve wearing her second outfit choice.

Outfit 2: Oh Molly; biker boots, And Other Stories; handbag, YSL

Favourite thing about this outfit: This outfit is from my own label, Oh Molly, just launched in September.

As a business owner and mother of two toddlers, I wanted to create a label that would be functional but fun.

The pieces all work well together and can easily be mixed and matched for casual or dressy wear. I have literally worn these pieces with other looks from the collection since I launched it, and I love that they look well, but are so comfortable to wear. I absolutely love to wear the bag as a crossbody during the day or a clutch on a night out.

Last time I wore it: The blazer coat in my own range is probably my favourite piece as it’s so versatile.

I’ve worn it over mom jeans and trainers and over more glam dresses and heels for a night out too.

Maeve Dennehy wearing her third outfit choice.

Outfit 3: Green coat, Love Cherish, cream knit dress from Cos; boots; Wildpair Shoes in Charleville; leopard clutch, ASOS; earrings, Kimono boutique, Charleville.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love neutrals and I picked up this simple cream knit dress in Cos last year. It’s so comfortable and I love the pocket detail at the front. I also love the simplicity of the dress.

Last time I wore it: I have worn this dress a few times and will definitely be wearing it again this winter, with my biker boots and leather jacket for a more casual look.

Pictures and video: Larry Cummins