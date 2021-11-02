Watch: My Wardrobe - So what does a business owner and busy mum of two wear?

Trousers, Love Cherish; cardigan, Love Cherish; shoes, Chic boutique; bag, Tori Burch; earrings, Kimono.
The trousers are from the Danish brand ICHI and I knew I needed them the minute they arrived.
I haven’t worn this yet, but it’s safely tucked away in my wardrobe for the festive season.
Oh Molly; biker boots, And Other Stories; handbag, YSL
This outfit is from my own label, Oh Molly, just launched in September.
The pieces all work well together and can easily be mixed and matched for casual or dressy wear. I have literally worn these pieces with other looks from the collection since I launched it, and I love that they look well, but are so comfortable to wear. I absolutely love to wear the bag as a crossbody during the day or a clutch on a night out.
The blazer coat in my own range is probably my favourite piece as it’s so versatile.
Green coat, Love Cherish, cream knit dress from Cos; boots; Wildpair Shoes in Charleville; leopard clutch, ASOS; earrings, Kimono boutique, Charleville.
: I love neutrals and I picked up this simple cream knit dress in Cos last year. It’s so comfortable and I love the pocket detail at the front. I also love the simplicity of the dress.
I have worn this dress a few times and will definitely be wearing it again this winter, with my biker boots and leather jacket for a more casual look.
Larry Cummins