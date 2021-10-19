My Wardrobe: I absolutely love an oversized blazer - they are a great style staple

Rebecca O’Mahony, Glanmire, Entertainment officer at UCC and history and sociology student features in our My Wardrobe this week, showcasing her three favourite looks.

Outfit one, below: jumper, Anine Bing; jeans, Mango; blazer, Zara; shoes, Golden Goose

Rebecca O'Mahony wearing a jumper from Anine Bing.

Favourite thing about this outfit: How comfy casual it is, I love being able to dress up in a simple hoodie. This is definitely an outfit I feel the most myself in.

Coming into autumn, I love experimenting with layering up some of my favourite pieces from throughout the year.

The denim jeans from Mango are certainly a well-loved favourite, I love this particular shade of denim and love to dress them up with a small colourful heel or down with a simple loafer or trainer for a more day to day look.

Last time I wore it: At the end of spring last year before the weather changed for the summer.

I got a lot of wear out of this outfit throughout lockdown when all there was to do was go for walks and drink coffee!

Rebecca O'Mahony, wearing a leopard print jacket from Zara.

Outfit two, above: Leopard print jacket, Zara; leggings, Oysho; t-shirt, Sinead Keary, The Label; shoes, Converse; bag, Stella McCartney

Favourite thing about this outfit: The mixture of textures between the suede fabric of the jacket in contrast to the softness of the leggings.

This is an outfit that I feel incredibly comfortable in but it also has a lovely dressy quality to it.

I love how versatile this look is also, you can swap the converse for a pair of black boots and the leggings for leather pants and you’re good to go for the night. The crossbody bag also elevates an otherwise casual look.

Last time I wore it: Heading into town to meet a friend for breakfast.

Rebecca O'Mahony wearing shorts, blazer and bodysuit from Zara/

Outfit Three, above: Shorts, Zara; blazer, Zara; bodysuit, Zara; shoes, Converse

Favourite thing about this outfit; It really highlights my love for Zara! Their clothes are a lovely balance of being price conscious without compromising on the quality and they are always keeping up to date with the latest and greatest trends too.

I absolutely love an oversized blazer, they are a staple in any wardrobe!

This is a fun yet casual outfit, with each piece of clothing one I find myself reaching for time and time again!

Last time I wore it: A couple of weeks back, flying home from Spain.

Pictures and video: Denis Minihane.