My Wardrobe: I absolutely love an oversized blazer - they are a great style staple

jumper, Anine Bing; jeans, Mango; blazer, Zara; shoes, Golden Goose
How comfy casual it is, I love being able to dress up in a simple hoodie. This is definitely an outfit I feel the most myself in.
The denim jeans from Mango are certainly a well-loved favourite, I love this particular shade of denim and love to dress them up with a small colourful heel or down with a simple loafer or trainer for a more day to day look.
At the end of spring last year before the weather changed for the summer.
Leopard print jacket, Zara; leggings, Oysho; t-shirt, Sinead Keary, The Label; shoes, Converse; bag, Stella McCartney
The mixture of textures between the suede fabric of the jacket in contrast to the softness of the leggings.
I love how versatile this look is also, you can swap the converse for a pair of black boots and the leggings for leather pants and you’re good to go for the night. The crossbody bag also elevates an otherwise casual look.
Heading into town to meet a friend for breakfast.
Shorts, Zara; blazer, Zara; bodysuit, Zara; shoes, Converse
It really highlights my love for Zara! Their clothes are a lovely balance of being price conscious without compromising on the quality and they are always keeping up to date with the latest and greatest trends too.
This is a fun yet casual outfit, with each piece of clothing one I find myself reaching for time and time again!
A couple of weeks back, flying home from Spain.
Denis Minihane.