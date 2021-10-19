Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 09:02

My Wardrobe: I absolutely love an oversized blazer - they are a great style staple

Sarah Horgan catches up with student Rebecca O'Mahony in My Wardrobe this week
Rebecca O'Mahony. Pictures: Denis Minihane

Sarah Horgan

Rebecca O’Mahony, Glanmire, Entertainment officer at UCC and history and sociology student features in our My Wardrobe this week, showcasing her three favourite looks.

Outfit one, below: jumper, Anine Bing; jeans, Mango; blazer, Zara; shoes, Golden Goose

Rebecca O'Mahony wearing a jumper from Anine Bing.
Rebecca O'Mahony wearing a jumper from Anine Bing.

Favourite thing about this outfit: How comfy casual it is, I love being able to dress up in a simple hoodie. This is definitely an outfit I feel the most myself in.

Coming into autumn, I love experimenting with layering up some of my favourite pieces from throughout the year.

The denim jeans from Mango are certainly a well-loved favourite, I love this particular shade of denim and love to dress them up with a small colourful heel or down with a simple loafer or trainer for a more day to day look.

Last time I wore it: At the end of spring last year before the weather changed for the summer. 

I got a lot of wear out of this outfit throughout lockdown when all there was to do was go for walks and drink coffee!

Rebecca O'Mahony, wearing a leopard print jacket from Zara.
Rebecca O'Mahony, wearing a leopard print jacket from Zara.

Outfit two, above: Leopard print jacket, Zara; leggings, Oysho; t-shirt, Sinead Keary, The Label; shoes, Converse; bag, Stella McCartney

Favourite thing about this outfit: The mixture of textures between the suede fabric of the jacket in contrast to the softness of the leggings. 

This is an outfit that I feel incredibly comfortable in but it also has a lovely dressy quality to it.

I love how versatile this look is also, you can swap the converse for a pair of black boots and the leggings for leather pants and you’re good to go for the night. The crossbody bag also elevates an otherwise casual look.

Last time I wore it: Heading into town to meet a friend for breakfast.

Rebecca O'Mahony wearing shorts, blazer and bodysuit from Zara/
Rebecca O'Mahony wearing shorts, blazer and bodysuit from Zara/

Outfit Three, above: Shorts, Zara; blazer, Zara; bodysuit, Zara; shoes, Converse

Favourite thing about this outfit; It really highlights my love for Zara! Their clothes are a lovely balance of being price conscious without compromising on the quality and they are always keeping up to date with the latest and greatest trends too.

I absolutely love an oversized blazer, they are a staple in any wardrobe! 

This is a fun yet casual outfit, with each piece of clothing one I find myself reaching for time and time again!

Last time I wore it: A couple of weeks back, flying home from Spain.

Pictures and video: Denis Minihane.

my wardrobewomen on wednesdayfashion
One in four women will experience the loss of a pregnancy or infant at some point in their lives

One in four women will experience the loss of a pregnancy or infant at some point in their lives

READ NOW

