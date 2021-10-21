Cork mum: My heart broke when they told us that our son had leukaemia

Calvin was very brave.
“Calvin is very brave,” says Emma.
“We’d tell him, you’re our warrior, our superhero.”
Soon, Calvin was back to his old self.
“He loves tractors,” says Emma.
“He loves his cousins who come after school. Calvin is bouncing back well. He is on maintenance now and he is done with all intensive treatment until 2024.”
Emma was always there for her superhero.
“I stopped work after he was diagnosed,” says Emma.
Now brave Calvin is a Mercy hero.
“It think people should donate for the POONS nursing services 100%,” says Emma.
“What the nurses do is amazing. They brought normality into our lives and made our lives that bit easier. The service is fantastic. We were so blessed to have Olga and Peg come to the house. The nurses loved Calvin.”
Calvin is lovable.
“He is a real little charmer and a real little character.”
The Mercy University Hospital Foundation is encouraging people to support this year’s campaign to raise much-needed funds for the Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal. Funds raised will especially support the unique POONS service. POONS stands for Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service and allows children with cancer to receive treatment from the comfort of their own home. The only service of its kind in Ireland, it has proved immeasurable support for Cork’s youngest patients and their families over the last number of years. This crucial service covers a large geographical area from Youghal to Bantry and Mitchelstown to Kinsale as well as surrounding counties so that all children have access to this service regardless of their location.
Donations can be made online, see: www.mercyhospitalfoundation.
By joining forces with family, friends or colleagues to host a virtual or in-person coffee morning. Schools around the country are also being encouraged to join in the fun by holding a Dress up/Dress down day to support theses young heroes.
See https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/event/mercy-heroes-2021/ for more