One in four women will experience the loss of a pregnancy or infant at some point in their lives

PREGNANCY and Infant Loss Awareness week was recently marked, with a view to raising the profile of such experiences, and the impact they have for years to come. It honours the lives lost, and gives an opportunity to parents, grandparents, relatives and friends to connect, remember and commemorate.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.
