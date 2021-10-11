Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 08:58

My Wardrobe: Secondary school pupil and part-time actor Niamh Cremin shares her looks

Niamh Cremin, secondary school pupil and part-time actor tells Sarah Horgan about some of her favourite outfits
Sarah Horgan

Outfit 1: Trousers, top and sandals, all from PULL&BEAR

Niamh Cremin waring her outfit from Pull&amp;Bear. Picture Denis Minihane
Favourite thing about this outfit: The trousers really give me an ’80s vibes and I adore the colours and patterns

Last time I wore it: I was thrilled to have an excuse to wear this outfit as it’s my first time wearing it but I’m really looking forward to dressing up to go out with my friends in these funky pants

Niamh Cremin wearing a dress from Zara. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Outfit 2, above: Floral dress from Zara; sandals, Zara

Favourite thing about this outfit: My favourite thing about this dress is the lettuce trim and texture - it’s really comfortable and I love how it falls.

Last time I wore it: I wore this dress to an 18th birthday party I went to at the start of the summer and got lots of questions as to where I purchased it.

Niamh Cremin wearing a jacket owned by her dad. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Outfit 3: Floral flares, PULL&BEAR; top, PULL&BEAR; boots, ASOS; denim jacket, borrowed from dad

Favourite thing about this outfit: My favourite thing about this outfit is how it can be styled for any occasion. It can be really easily dressed up or down depending on the shoes, jacket, jewellery.

Last time I wore it: One of the first times I went out with my friends since lockdown for dinner one evening in town.

Pictures and video: Denis Minihane

