My Wardrobe: Secondary school pupil and part-time actor Niamh Cremin shares her looks

Trousers, top and sandals, all from PULL&BEAR
The trousers really give me an ’80s vibes and I adore the colours and patterns
I was thrilled to have an excuse to wear this outfit as it’s my first time wearing it but I’m really looking forward to dressing up to go out with my friends in these funky pants
Floral dress from Zara; sandals, Zara
My favourite thing about this dress is the lettuce trim and texture - it’s really comfortable and I love how it falls.
I wore this dress to an 18th birthday party I went to at the start of the summer and got lots of questions as to where I purchased it.
Floral flares, PULL&BEAR; top, PULL&BEAR; boots, ASOS; denim jacket, borrowed from dad
My favourite thing about this outfit is how it can be styled for any occasion. It can be really easily dressed up or down depending on the shoes, jacket, jewellery.
One of the first times I went out with my friends since lockdown for dinner one evening in town.
Denis Minihane