My Wardrobe: The last time I wore it was when I proposed...

White dress, Shein; sandals, Shein
I love that this dress is long at the back and short at the front so you get the best of both worlds.
The last time I wore this was when I proposed to my now fiancée Jen.
Polkadot dress from Shein, Runners, Penneys
I like this dress because you can wear it on a normal day and it’s very comfortable
The last time I wore this dress was to work.
Neon dress, Dealz
I love this dress because it’s so summery and not too short.
The last time I wore this dress was for the last heatwave.