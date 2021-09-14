Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 09:44

My Wardrobe: The last time I wore it was when I proposed...

Caroline Bailey, singer with the band Sparkle shares some of her wardrobe favourites with us
Singer Caroline Bailey. Pictures and Video: Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Outfit one: White dress, Shein; sandals, Shein

Caroline wearing a dress from Shein.
Caroline wearing a dress from Shein.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love that this dress is long at the back and short at the front so you get the best of both worlds.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this was when I proposed to my now fiancée Jen.

Caroline wearing a dress from Shein and runners from Penneys.
Caroline wearing a dress from Shein and runners from Penneys.

Outfit 2: Polkadot dress from Shein, Runners, Penneys

Favourite thing about this dress: I like this dress because you can wear it on a normal day and it’s very comfortable

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this dress was to work.

Caroline wearing a dress from Dealz.
Caroline wearing a dress from Dealz.

Outfit 3: Neon dress, Dealz

Favourite thing about this dress: I love this dress because it’s so summery and not too short.

Last time I wore it : The last time I wore this dress was for the last heatwave.

