Watch: My Wardrobe - I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made

Heather Mulcahy, Grange, accountant

Heather Mulcahy wearing River Island and Penneys.

Outfit 1: Shirt, River Island; jeans, Penneys, shoes and bag, Zara

Favourite thing about this outfit; I love this outfit because it can be easily carried over from day to night with a change of accessories.

The shirt can also be worn alone with a pair of black leggings and runners for a casual day. It’s all about having wardrobe pieces that can be mixed and matched.

Last time I wore it: For a staycation.

Heather with her preloved YSL bag.

Outfit 2: Shirt, Zara; trousers, River Island; shoes, River Island; bag, pre-loved YSL

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this mainly because of the feather detail on the shirt. Everyone needs a white shirt in their wardrobe and I love that this is a modern twist on a classic.

Last time I wore it: While out for dinner with friends.

Heather Mulcahy wearing an outfit she wears alot, working from home.

Outfit 3: Blue loungewear set, Lucy Nagle, (Vogue Williams collab); runners: Veja, Brown Thomas

Favourite thing about this outfit: Like so many others, I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made. The colour, the comfort, the pockets with the mint green zips... Everything about this set is amazing and it’s perfect for both the online Zoom calls and the in-person catch-ups.

Last time I wore it: Last week when I was working from home.

Pictures: Denis Minihane