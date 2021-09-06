Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 10:39

Watch: My Wardrobe - I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made

Sarah Horgan chats to Heather Mulcahy about some of her favourite pieces in her wardrobe
Watch: My Wardrobe - I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made

Heather Mulcahy, from Grange. Pictures: Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan

Heather Mulcahy, Grange, accountant

Heather Mulcahy wearing River Island and Penneys.
Heather Mulcahy wearing River Island and Penneys.

Outfit 1: Shirt, River Island; jeans, Penneys, shoes and bag, Zara

Favourite thing about this outfit; I love this outfit because it can be easily carried over from day to night with a change of accessories. 

The shirt can also be worn alone with a pair of black leggings and runners for a casual day. It’s all about having wardrobe pieces that can be mixed and matched.

Last time I wore it: For a staycation.

Heather with her preloved YSL bag.
Heather with her preloved YSL bag.

Outfit 2: Shirt, Zara; trousers, River Island; shoes, River Island; bag, pre-loved YSL

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this mainly because of the feather detail on the shirt. Everyone needs a white shirt in their wardrobe and I love that this is a modern twist on a classic.

Last time I wore it: While out for dinner with friends.

Heather Mulcahy wearing an outfit she wears alot, working from home.
Heather Mulcahy wearing an outfit she wears alot, working from home.

Outfit 3: Blue loungewear set, Lucy Nagle, (Vogue Williams collab); runners: Veja, Brown Thomas

Favourite thing about this outfit: Like so many others, I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made. The colour, the comfort, the pockets with the mint green zips... Everything about this set is amazing and it’s perfect for both the online Zoom calls and the in-person catch-ups.

Last time I wore it: Last week when I was working from home.

Pictures: Denis Minihane

Read More

Watch: My Wardrobe with Colette Lynch

More in this section

Togher woman takes the crown in pageant and is Vegas bound  Togher woman takes the crown in pageant and is Vegas bound 
Why Rotary Club Ireland needs more women involved Why Rotary Club Ireland needs more women involved
Free little library in memory of Cork teacher is just magical  Free little library in memory of Cork teacher is just magical 
women on wednesdaymy wardrobe
40 women + 40 memories from the mini marathon... can you help us out?

40 women + 40 memories from the mini marathon... can you help us out?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more