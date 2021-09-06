Watch: My Wardrobe - I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made

Shirt, River Island; jeans, Penneys, shoes and bag, Zara
I love this outfit because it can be easily carried over from day to night with a change of accessories.
The shirt can also be worn alone with a pair of black leggings and runners for a casual day. It’s all about having wardrobe pieces that can be mixed and matched.
For a staycation.
Shirt, Zara; trousers, River Island; shoes, River Island; bag, pre-loved YSL
I love this mainly because of the feather detail on the shirt. Everyone needs a white shirt in their wardrobe and I love that this is a modern twist on a classic.
While out for dinner with friends.
Blue loungewear set, Lucy Nagle, (Vogue Williams collab); runners: Veja, Brown Thomas
Like so many others, I’ve been working from home for the last 18 months and this was one of the best purchases I made. The colour, the comfort, the pockets with the mint green zips... Everything about this set is amazing and it’s perfect for both the online Zoom calls and the in-person catch-ups.
Last week when I was working from home.
Denis Minihane