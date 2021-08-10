Watch: My Wardrobe with Colette Lynch

Colette wearing a dress from Coast. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Here Colette picks three of her favourite outfits

Outfit 1: Red dress, Coast; shoes, Coast

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this dress because it’s so comfortable

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this was for the Cork Wears Red for Straight Ahead lunch event organised by Angie Benhaffaf.

Colette loves the vibrant colour of this dress. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Outfit 2, above: Orange dress, Fran and Jane; shoes, Donna Karen

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the vibrant colour of this dress. It’s particularly nice on sunny days.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this dress was to a christening.

Colette wearing a navy dress that she wore to the opening of the Maureen O'Hara exhibition. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Outfit : Navy dress, Caroline Kilkenny; shoes, Russell and Bromley

Favourite thing about this outfit: My favourite thing about this outfit is that you can throw it into a suitcase and it doesn’t get creased.

Last time I wore it: To the opening of the Maureen O’Hara exhibition on Foynes.

Pictures: Denis Minihane