Watch: My Wardrobe with Colette Lynch

Red dress, Coast; shoes, Coast
I love this dress because it’s so comfortable
The last time I wore this was for the Cork Wears Red for Straight Ahead lunch event organised by Angie Benhaffaf.
Orange dress, Fran and Jane; shoes, Donna Karen
I love the vibrant colour of this dress. It’s particularly nice on sunny days.
The last time I wore this dress was to a christening.
Navy dress, Caroline Kilkenny; shoes, Russell and Bromley
My favourite thing about this outfit is that you can throw it into a suitcase and it doesn’t get creased.
To the opening of the Maureen O’Hara exhibition on Foynes.
Denis Minihane