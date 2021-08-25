Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 09:21

Togher woman takes the crown in pageant and is Vegas bound 

Effy Murphy has won the Miss Diamond Ireland contest and will now represent Ireland in Vegas next year
Effy Murphy before and after her weightloss.

Togher woman Effy Murphy has been crowned Miss Diamond Ireland and will now represent Ireland in Las Vegas next year. 

The Cork mum who lost 10 stone in a single year after taking the drastic decision to have a gastric sleeve operation, netted the title at the weekend.

The competition took place in the UK. Collectively the participants raised £20,000 for charities.

Effy Murphy, Miss Diamond Ireland at the pageant in the UK over the weekend.
Speaking about the win Effy said: "Two years ago I applied for Miss Diamond Ireland as a size 24 and was looking forward to Finals. Then Covid hit and the pageant was postponed twice. But we finally got there this weekend.

"I began a journey of self discovery and a new healthier me, while making over 150 appearances as Ms Diamond Cork and raising over €1600 for various charities. This weekend I competed as a size 10 to 12 and felt confident in myself and all the hard work, dedication and commitment I put in over two years as a Finalist. This weekend the Diamond finalists collectively raised over £20,000 for charity. I am so proud to have played a part in this! Go Diamonds.

"To everyone who kindly gave me cards and gifts this weekend - thank you! To the AMAZING audience who was clapping and cheering for me ! This means so so much. Thank you and also everyone who watched the live feed."

Cork woman's Vegas pageant dream after 11 stone weight loss


