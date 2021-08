Outfit 1 below: Maxi dress, Zara; belt, Louis Vuitton; shoes, Gucci

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love how comfortable this outfit is while still being glamorous. I also love the vibrant colour.

Leonie Bennett, wearing a Maxi dress from Zara and Gucci shoes. Pictures: Denis Minihane.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this was to lunch with friends .

Leonie in her blazer dress from Zara.

Outfit 2-blazer dress: Dress, Zara; shoes, Public Desire

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the bright pink colour because it makes me feel so feminine

Last time I wore it: To a friend’s birthday party in Dublin

Leonie wearing a skirt and top from Zara and Louboutin shoes.

Outfit 3: Skirt, Zara; top, Zara; shoes, Christian Louboutin

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love how well the skirt and top match

Last time I wore it: On a date night.

Pictures: Denis Minihane

Read More Watch: My Wardrobe with Colette Lynch