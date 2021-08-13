How to help a partner deal with erectile dysfunction

A TOPIC that may initially seem strange for a woman’s health and wellness column, erectile dysfunction (ED) is something that actually affects many women indirectly in terms of their intimate relationships and supporting the psychological health of their partner.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.
