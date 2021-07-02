Watch: My Wardrobe with Mary Jane McKenna

Dressed in denim, Mary-Jane O'Regan.

Outfit one, left: Jeans, Wardrobe Plus, Enniscorthy; top, Shein; jacket, Calvin Klein; shoes, vintage

Favourite thing about this outfit: Although double denim gets a rough reputation on social media, there is something comforting and wonderful about my Texas Tuxedo. Floaty tops are my go to for summer. Ireland dictates that you need a jacket though due to our changeable weather. This is a recent purchase and I think denim is worth investing in. The shoes are so old that I cannot remember where I bought them, they are 20 years old.

Last time I wore it: Last week to casual Friday at work.





Outfit two: Polkadot dress, My Urban Bliss from ASOS Curve; leather jacket, Simply Be; shoes, Get that trend

Mary-Jane O'Regan in her poka dot dress.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love a leather jacket and floaty dress combination. It’s the perfect date night outfit or smart look for work. Timeless and easy to accessorise, I usually just wear hoops with this look. Block heels are so handy for shopping and I find they can dress down something a little.

Last time I wore it: Last month for take-out drinks

All dressed-up. Mary-Jane O'Regan.

Outfit three: Dress, Boohoo; heels, Kurt Geiger.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love bling and the dress reminds me of nights out and good times. I also love shoes. My friend bought them for me as a gift and she knows my taste so well. They are surprisingly comfortable, although my balance was compromised on the grass slightly. I have worn these with jeans too.

Last time I wore it: In true Beyonce style, it was my second outfit for The Tia Maria Hair and Beauty awards in 2019. I chose a short dress as the formalities were over and there was going to be lots of dancing.

Hair by Molly at Kida

Pictures and Video: Denis Minihane