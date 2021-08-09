Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 14:15

Spot yourself in the crowd? Share your mini marathon memories with us

Every Monday we will be sharing some mini marathon photos from our archives and seeking your memories of the event, which celebrates its 40th year
Faces in the crowd, at the start of the 2017 Echo Women's Mini Marathon. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

We will be delving into the archives in the weeks and months ahead, as we prepare to mark the 40th year of the mini marathon. The Echo Women's Mini Marathon takes place this year on September 19. Every Monday we will be sharing some mini marathon memories.

Here we have a great crowd shot from 2017 - do you see yourself or someone else in the crowd?

Tell us your mini marathon memories ahead of this year's virtual race on September 19

You can also enter this year's mini marathon here: echolive.ie/minimarathon



