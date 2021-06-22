My Wardrobe: Giving off a 'Femme Fatale' vibe

Outfit 1: Shoes, dress and jacket all from Luxury Exchange

Favourite thing about this outfit: This outfit is just so chic. I absolutely love a matching set and also the pairing of vibrant orange with delicate lace. You could also wear the jacket separately with all white and dress down the dress by replacing the orange jacket with a denim one, so there is a lot of versatility to this set.

Caitriona McGettigan in her bright orange outfit from Luxury Exchange.

Last time I wore it: I have yet to wear this outfit, but it would be perfect for an outdoor date or shopping day because the boots will stop your legs getting cold if you’re out of doors, whilst also giving a ‘Femme Fatale’ vibe against the very feminine lace set.

Caitriona McGettigan says this dress looks very high-fashion.

Outfit 2: Dress, shoes and bag all from Luxury Exchange.

Favourite thing about this outfit: This dress really makes me feel amazing. The colour and the bow make it very much a high-fashion look! I love the character of the Chanel bag. It is a vintage Chanel wallet which had the pearls and chain added later on by a very talented lady in Italy, so it is very unique.

Last time I wore it: I have not worn this yet. However, it would be ideal for an occasion when I really want to feel fabulous! This dress makes me feel exactly that.

Caitriona loves the feminine shape created by pairing a blazer with a volume skirt.

Outfit 3: Blazer, skirt, shoes and handbag all from Luxury Exchange.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the feminine shape that is created by pairing a blazer with a volume skirt. I also love classic pieces with a twist

Last time I wore it: This is a great outfit for more casual occasions, for example, outdoor dinner or brunch.

Pictures: Eddie O’Hare