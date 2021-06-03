Watch: My Wardrobe - Dancer Andrea Williams shows us some of her favourite looks





Outfit one: Suit, AliExpress; hat, H&M; shoes, TKMaxx

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the practicality of a two-piece suit. You can go super-casual with sneakers or chic by adding heels.

Andrea Williams wearing her AliExpress suit and hat from H&M.

Last time I wore it: This was meant for a photo-shoot only, but I love it so much I use it all the time and even got similar ones from Zara and H&M.

Outfit 2: White coat worn with trousers. Coat, H&M; trousers, Zara; top, Primark; shoes, Primark

Andrea wears a white coat from H&M and trousers from Zara.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the minimalism of white clothes and always try to colour block whenever the weather allows it in Ireland. White gives me this sense of calm. I love the elegance and comfort of it.

Last time I wore it: This is my first time wearing the coat. The last time I wore the rest was in Dublin a few weeks ago.

Outfit 3: Yellow dress from H&M; shoes, New Look

Andrea Williams a stunning maxi dress.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love maxi dresses and this one in particular — the colours and design — remind me of Mediterranean holidays, sun, all the colourful tasty food and the warm breeze.

Last time I wore it : Last time I wore this was on a photo shoot two months ago.

Pictures and video @EchoLive.ie: Denis Minihane

