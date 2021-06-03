Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 20:36

Watch: My Wardrobe - Dancer Andrea Williams shows us some of her favourite looks

Andrea Williams, dancer, Cork city tells Sarah Horgan about some of her favourite fashion buys
Andrea Williams. Pictures and video by Denis Minihane.

Sarah Horgan


Outfit one: Suit, AliExpress; hat, H&M; shoes, TKMaxx

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the practicality of a two-piece suit. You can go super-casual with sneakers or chic by adding heels.

Andrea Williams wearing her AliExpress suit and hat from H&amp;M.
Last time I wore it: This was meant for a photo-shoot only, but I love it so much I use it all the time and even got similar ones from Zara and H&M.

Outfit 2: White coat worn with trousers. Coat, H&M; trousers, Zara; top, Primark; shoes, Primark

Andrea wears a white coat from H&amp;M and trousers from Zara.
Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the minimalism of white clothes and always try to colour block whenever the weather allows it in Ireland. White gives me this sense of calm. I love the elegance and comfort of it.

Last time I wore it: This is my first time wearing the coat. The last time I wore the rest was in Dublin a few weeks ago.

Outfit 3: Yellow dress from H&M; shoes, New Look

Andrea Williams a stunning maxi dress.
Favourite thing about this outfit: I love maxi dresses and this one in particular — the colours and design — remind me of Mediterranean holidays, sun, all the colourful tasty food and the warm breeze.

Last time I wore it : Last time I wore this was on a photo shoot two months ago.

Pictures and video @EchoLive.ie: Denis Minihane

