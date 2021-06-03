Watch: My Wardrobe - Dancer Andrea Williams shows us some of her favourite looks

: Suit, AliExpress; hat, H&M; shoes, TKMaxx
I love the practicality of a two-piece suit. You can go super-casual with sneakers or chic by adding heels.
This was meant for a photo-shoot only, but I love it so much I use it all the time and even got similar ones from Zara and H&M.
White coat worn with trousers. Coat, H&M; trousers, Zara; top, Primark; shoes, Primark
I love the minimalism of white clothes and always try to colour block whenever the weather allows it in Ireland. White gives me this sense of calm. I love the elegance and comfort of it.
This is my first time wearing the coat. The last time I wore the rest was in Dublin a few weeks ago.
Yellow dress from H&M; shoes, New Look
: I love maxi dresses and this one in particular — the colours and design — remind me of Mediterranean holidays, sun, all the colourful tasty food and the warm breeze.
Last time I wore this was on a photo shoot two months ago.