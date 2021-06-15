Watch: My Wardrobe with model and actor Kristine Meldere

Black top, DP Boutique; jeans, TK Maxx; belt, Brown Thomas; bag, Brown Thomas; shoes, Office
When I saw this pink cardigan, I just fell in love with it. It is very comfortable for almost everything fits. It can be worn with dresses or with jeans and fits any style of clothing whether it’s worn with shoes or sneakers.
I wear this outfit quite often, especially the ashen rose cardigan. I combine it with various clothes, dresses and jeans.
Black dress and belt, Brown Thomas; handbag, bought in Russia; shoes, Office
The dress fits perfectly and emphasises the figure. It’s very comfortable and suitable for both evening and office.
At a fashion show in Dublin before lockdown.
Ash rose dress, Butik.ie; hat, TK Maxx; handbag, Brown Thomas; shoes, Office
: I love this style and the combination of colours, I also love natural materials like cotton, wool, leather and natural fur.
I wear this dress often. I also combine it with white jeans and white sneakers. Last time I wore it was a couple of days ago for my friend’s birthday.
Hair by Bozena Bee.
Make-up by Milana Laura Make-Up.
Nails by Zlata Nails.
Denis Minihane