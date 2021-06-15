Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 11:58

Watch: My Wardrobe with model and actor Kristine Meldere

Kristine Meldere, model and actor shares some of her favourite looks with us
Kristine Meldere.

Sarah Horgan

Outfit one: Black top, DP Boutique; jeans, TK Maxx; belt, Brown Thomas; bag, Brown Thomas; shoes, Office

Kristine Meldere wearing a pink cardigan, which she fell in love with.
Favourite thing about this outfit: When I saw this pink cardigan, I just fell in love with it. It is very comfortable for almost everything fits. It can be worn with dresses or with jeans and fits any style of clothing whether it’s worn with shoes or sneakers.

Last time I wore it: I wear this outfit quite often, especially the ashen rose cardigan. I combine it with various clothes, dresses and jeans.

Kristine loves this outfit as it is suitable for both evenign and office.
Outfit two above: Black dress and belt, Brown Thomas; handbag, bought in Russia; shoes, Office

Favourite thing about this outfit: The dress fits perfectly and emphasises the figure. It’s very comfortable and suitable for both evening and office.

Last time I wore it: At a fashion show in Dublin before lockdown.

She also loves natural materials.
Outfit three: Ash rose dress, Butik.ie; hat, TK Maxx; handbag, Brown Thomas; shoes, Office

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this style and the combination of colours, I also love natural materials like cotton, wool, leather and natural fur.

Last time I wore it: I wear this dress often. I also combine it with white jeans and white sneakers. Last time I wore it was a couple of days ago for my friend’s birthday.

Credits:

Hair by Bozena Bee.

Make-up by Milana Laura Make-Up.

Nails by Zlata Nails.

Pictures and Video: Denis Minihane

